Bills beat Jaguars, advance to divisional round of playoffs

The Buffalo Bills are moving on to the divisional round of the playoffs, and the Jacksonville Jaguars’ season is over.

The Bills beat the Jaguars 27-24 after a wild back-and-forth fourth quarter that continued a thrilling wild card weekend in the NFL.

The game had four fourth-quarter lead changes, tied for the most in the fourth quarter of any NFL playoff game, ever. In the end, however, Trevor Lawrence threw an interception with 54 seconds left and the Jaguars out of timeouts, and that let the Bills just kneel out the clock to win it.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen ran for the game-winning touchdown on a one-yard quarterback sneak with 1:04 remaining, following a remarkable nine-yard quarterback sneak he ran on the play before. Allen finished with 33 yards and two touchdowns rushing, and also completed 28 of 35 passes for 273 yards, with a touchdown and no interceptions.

Lawrence had his moments, completing 18 of 30 passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns, but his two interceptions were killers.

Now Allen will lead the Bills into the next round, in pursuit of his first Super Bowl.