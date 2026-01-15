Bo Nix: Josh Allen just goes out there and does superhero stuff

Bo Nix will play his second career playoff game on Saturday.

It will also be his second postseason start with Josh Allen on the opposite sideline.

The Broncos’ quarterback is well aware of how difficult Allen can make things for a defense. It’s part of why Nix noted how Denver needs to be sure to match Buffalo’s tempo and intensity early in the game. But generally, Nix has a lot of respect for Allen, the league’s reigning MVP.

“He’s incredible. He’s the MVP of the league for a reason,” Nix told reporters in his press conference earlier this week. “He continues to make play after play when sort of the game’s not necessarily looking like he can make the play. He just goes out there and does superhero stuff.

“I think one of the things that separates him is just his toughness, his ability to go play after play at his maximum velocities, his peak performance. It’s been fun to watch him play over the course of his career. It feels like he got in the league, but he’s been in there for a while at this point, making play after play. He’s just a kind of a generational talent. You don’t see that all the time, guys as big as the defensive linemen just being able to be as athletic as skill players. It’s not normal. He has great arm strength, too. It’s one of those things where you can do it all at a high level, and it’s always been fun to watch.”

In last year’s wild card matchup, Allen finished Buffalo’s 31-7 victory 20-of-26 passing for 272 yards with two touchdowns. He also rushed for 46 yards on eight carries.

Nix ended that contest 13-of-22 for 144 yard with a touchdown, plus 43 yards on four carries.