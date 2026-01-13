 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stroudstruggles_260113.jpg
How concerned should Texans be with Stroud?
nbc_pft_texanswin_260113.jpg
Texans’ defense dominates Steelers in Wild Card
nbc_pft_bearscomeback_260112.jpg
Williams was ‘clutch’ in Bears’ comeback win

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stroudstruggles_260113.jpg
How concerned should Texans be with Stroud?
nbc_pft_texanswin_260113.jpg
Texans’ defense dominates Steelers in Wild Card
nbc_pft_bearscomeback_260112.jpg
Williams was ‘clutch’ in Bears’ comeback win

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Texans' defense dominates Steelers in Wild Card

January 13, 2026 08:03 AM
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss the Texans’ impressive defensive showing against the Steelers in the Wild Card Round, breaking down how Houston wore down Pittsburgh’s offense.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_stroudstruggles_260113.jpg
04:08
How concerned should Texans be with Stroud?
nbc_ffhh_chargerssteelers_260112.jpg
04:29
Berry not happy with how Chargers handled Hampton
nbc_ffhh_texanssteelers_260112.jpg
04:06
How can Metcalf help Rodgers, Steelers vs. Texans?
nbc_ffhh_billsjags_260112.jpg
07:16
Draft Washington in fantasy next season
nbc_ffhh_49erseagles_260112.jpg
08:53
Eagles losing to 49ers was ‘a complete disgrace’
nbc_ffhh_dksegment_260112.jpg
02:04
Bet on Seahawks to beat 49ers, Bears to cover
nbc_ffhh_ramspanthers_260112.jpg
09:23
Stafford was ‘so clutch’ in victory over Panthers
nbc_ffhh_packersbears_260112.jpg
10:27
Bears coming back to beat Packers was ‘so jarring’
nbc_csu_givemetheheadlines_260112.jpg
18:48
Give me the headlines: ‘Buffalo Soldier’
nbc_csu_dkrams_260112NEW.jpg
01:56
Rams remain a ‘dangerous’ team
nbc_roto_nfcchampion_260112.jpg
02:02
Bears ‘disrespected’ in NFC Champion futures
nbc_roto_ramsbears_260112.jpg
02:06
Rams vs. Bears will come down to who gets stops
nbc_csu_ramspanthers_260112.jpg
09:07
Rams survive against Panthers in Wild Card Round
nbc_pft_bearscomeback_260112.jpg
10:22
Williams was ‘clutch’ in Bears’ comeback win
nbc_pft_packerscollapse_260112.jpg
04:25
What does Packers’ loss mean for LaFleur?
nbc_pft_texanssteelers_260112.jpg
01:42
Can Steelers, Rodgers keep it going vs. Texans?
nbc_pft_chargersissues_250112.jpg
05:19
Chargers’ injuries showed in physical loss to NE
PHI_SIRIANNI_NICK_GettyImages-2255276769.jpg
13:46
Eagles must adapt philosophy to find success
nbc_pft_patsbeatchargers_250112.jpg
03:29
Patriots’ physicality dictated game vs. Chargers
nbc_pft_billsendofgame_260112.jpg
06:02
Could Bills have run more clock at the end?
nbc_pft_billsjaguars_260112.jpg
14:58
Allen delivered at each moment in win over Jags
nbc_pft_hurtscontract_260112.jpg
11:13
Simms: Hurts is holding back Eagles offense
nbc_pft_eagleslosecontrol_260112.jpg
07:12
Eagles ‘refused to accept’ offensive issues
nbc_pft_49ersbeateagles_260112.jpg
11:53
49ers had ‘no business’ competing with the Eagles
nbc_snf_afcpostgame_260111.jpg
02:00
Previewing Bills vs. Broncos in Divisional Round
nbc_snf_49erspostgameconvo_260111.jpg
58
49ers ‘keep fighting’ despite injuries
SNFInterview1-11MPX.jpg
01:15
Maye and Henry break down ‘special’ Wild Card win
nbc_snf_lacnewildcardlites_260111.jpg
49
Highlights: Patriots’ defense dominates Chargers
nbc_snf_nehenrytd_260111.jpg
57
Maye hits Henry for touchdown pass vs. Chargers
Speed_Round_raw_260111.jpg
11:05
Speed Round: How can Wild Card losers rebound?

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_chavslac_260112.jpg
01:52
Highlights: Harden makes history in win vs. CHA
nbc_nba_lalvssac_260112.jpg
02:01
Highlights: DeRozan leads Kings over Lakers
nbc_nba_pacersceltics_2min_260112(2).jpg
01:57
Highlights: Pacers hold off Celtics at home
nbc_nba_huffintv_260112.jpg
05:10
Huff on reverse dunks, gelling with Pacers
nbc_nba_celticspacers_digitalhit_260112.jpg
01:53
Siakam, Huff lead Pacers to win over Celtics
nbc_nba_phivstor_260112.jpg
01:48
HLs: 76ers score 80 first-half points, beat TOR
nbc_nba_siakimpostgameintv_260112.jpg
01:05
Siakam breaks down final possession vs. Celtics
nbc_nba_celticspacerspregame_260112.jpg
03:48
Breaking down Mazzulla’s ‘magic touch’ for Celtics
nbc_nba_allstarselections_260112.jpg
04:52
NBA All-Star debates: Ingram vs Powell, MPJ vs KAT
nbc_nba_okcspurs_v2_260112.jpg
03:29
How can Thunder counter Spurs head-to-head?
nbc_nba_pritchardintv_260112.jpg
03:23
Pritchard walks through pre-game warm-up
nbc_nba_traeyoungpregame_260112.jpg
05:43
Unpacking timing of Young’s trade to Wizards
nbc_moto_mcadoocrash_260112(2).jpg
04:45
Did Deegan cause McAdoo’s crash in Anaheim 1?
nbc_moto_maxanstie_260112(2).jpg
05:46
Can Anstie push Deegan after ‘phenomenal’ Anaheim?
oly_frwar_lakeplacid_kuhnwin_260112.jpg
03:37
Kuhn wins first career World Cup in Lake Placid
nbc_moto_eliktm_260112(2).jpg
08:12
Tomac, KTM start 2026 SMX season with a bang in A1
nbc_nba_ogjatrade_260112.jpg
14:52
Rivers: Morant trade puts teams in tricky spot
nbc_nba_ogant_260112.jpg
07:22
Edwards’ marginal growth is paying off for MIN
nbc_wnba_seg2_260112.jpg
18:15
Stewart: WNBA CBA talks in ‘holding pattern’
nbc_wnba_seg1_260112.jpg
15:20
Breeze BC, Bueckers playing ‘fearless’ basketball
nbc_roto_kittlev2_260112.jpg
01:31
How Kittle’s absence will change 49ers’ offense
nbc_w2rc_dakars8intvs_260112.jpg
09:37
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 8
nbc_roto_stevenson_260112.jpg
01:23
Stevenson playing ‘best football of his career’
nbc_roto_stafford_260112.jpg
01:24
How Stafford can beat ‘vulnerable’ Bears’ defense
nbc_roto_loveland_260112.jpg
01:24
Bears’ Loveland is a top-five fantasy TE for 2026
nbc_roto_cjmccollum_260112.jpg
01:37
Evaluating McCollum’s potential role with Hawks
nbc_roto_peyton_260112.jpg
01:38
Watson has been ‘fantastic’ for fantasy managers
nbc_w2rc_dakars8_260112.jpg
29:52
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Stage 8
nbc_mannix_netstrade_260112.jpg
04:03
Mannix: Porter Jr. generating trade interest
nbc_roto_celticspacers_260112.jpg
01:43
Celtics should still cover vs. IND if Brown is out