Jannik Sinner extends winning streak to 18 at Australian Open, advances to quarterfinals
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jessica Pegula knocks 2025 champion Madison Keys out of Australian Open, faces Amanda Anisimova in quarters
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Scottie Scheffler starts a new season looking like nothing has changed, wins his PGA Tour opener
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Should Broncos have kicked early FG vs. Patriots
Lean Cavaliers after just beating Magic
Inside Northwestern's 'Wildside' student section
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Jannik Sinner extends winning streak to 18 at Australian Open, advances to quarterfinals
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jessica Pegula knocks 2025 champion Madison Keys out of Australian Open, faces Amanda Anisimova in quarters
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Scottie Scheffler starts a new season looking like nothing has changed, wins his PGA Tour opener
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Should Broncos have kicked early FG vs. Patriots
Lean Cavaliers after just beating Magic
Inside Northwestern’s ‘Wildside’ student section
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Early betting preview of Super Bowl LX
January 26, 2026 11:31 AM
Drew Dinsick and Trysta Krick take an early look at Super Bowl LX, analyzing the key betting angles as the Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots.
06:58
Kupp ‘stepped up’ for Seahawks in win over Rams
09:40
Florio: Steelers hiring McCarthy ‘hard to sell’
07:50
Should NFL have neutral-site conference titles?
26
Does McVay think Stafford will return next season?
58
Macdonald: Darnold ‘shut a lot of people up’
10:29
Florio: Taunting ‘not consistently applied’ in NFL
58
McVay: Rams made ‘critical errors’ vs. Seahawks
16:08
Florio: Payton going for it was a ‘bad decision’
58
Payton shares why he went for it in second quarter
56
Diggs: Vrabel ‘probably best coach I ever had’
07:41
Steelers break tradition by hiring McCarthy as HC
05:28
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
02:30
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists
09:02
Fatal flaws of each remaining NFL team
11:34
How Seattle defends Rams offense is paramount
04:25
Maye faces tough Broncos defense on Sunday
15:59
Stidham has opportunity in high-pressure situation
15:59
How does Minter hire impact Jackson?
03:33
Can Minter adjust to being an NFL head coach?
08:00
Minter fits the mold of a Ravens head coach
16:19
Florio: Pegula should have fired everyone
08:59
Ravens hire Chargers’ Minter as next head coach
02:10
Top prop bets for NFL Championship Sunday
02:45
‘Hampton to the moon’ after McDaniel to Chargers
03:56
Top fantasy questions for 2026-27 NFL season
10:27
What to watch for in NFC Championship game
15:16
Key storylines for AFC Championship
06:17
How Stefanski hiring impacts Falcons’ offense
02:39
Best bets for NFL Championship Sunday
16:22
NFC Championship Preview: Rams vs. Seahawks
05:20
Should Broncos have kicked early FG vs. Patriots
01:40
Lean Cavaliers after just beating Magic
02:54
Inside Northwestern’s ‘Wildside’ student section
02:52
Highlights: USC snaps Wisconsin’s win streak
01:28
Scheffler wins 20th PGA Tour title at The AmEx
01:59
HLs: Cunningham scores 29 as Pistons destroy Kings
03:32
Highlights: Washington locks down Oregon
03:02
HLs: No. 10 Iowa runs away from No. 12 Ohio State
19:31
What riders said after SX Round 3 in Anaheim
01:46
Deal: I’ve always been taught to be ready
03:23
Jensen: Today was one of our most complete games
01:16
Earle, Howard ready for the 2026 Winter Olympics
28:28
Highlights: IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona
02:36
Maguire praises Cunha’s clutch performance
01:48
Carrick ‘massively proud’ of Man Utd’s performance
02:54
Reactions from Man United’s 3-2 win over Arsenal
01:36
Should Man United make Carrick their next manager?
11:25
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Man United Matchweek 23
01:20
Martínez’s own goal gifts Arsenal 1-0 lead
01:46
Dorgu thunderbolts Man United ahead of Arsenal
01:11
Mbeumo brings Man United level after Arsenal error
01:52
Cunha’s belter puts Man United 3-2 in front
01:25
Merino brings Arsenal level with Manchester United
59
Shiffrin clinches 9th Crystal Globe title
02:37
U.S. men earn WC team sprint title in record time
02:37
Fernandez’s penalty puts Chelsea 3-0 up v. Palace
56
Wharton sent off for second yellow against Chelsea
01:12
Richards gives Palace late hope against Chelsea
12:59
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Chelsea MWK 23
01:16
Buendía’s belter gives Villa lead over Newcastle
