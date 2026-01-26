Maye has 'to be better' against elite SEA defense

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Herald-Times
How to watch No. 12 Purdue vs. Indiana: TV, live stream info, storylines for Tuesday’s game
NCAA Basketball: West Virginia at Arizona
Arizona still unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25 poll ahead of showdown with No. 13 BYU
MLB: Playoffs-Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Harrison Bader reportedly joining Giants, Cody Bellinger stays with Yankees
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_evegoal1_260126.jpg
Barry blasts Everton level with Leeds United
nbc_pl_leegoal1_260126.jpg
Justin slots home Leeds’ opener against Everton
nbc_nba_enjoy_giannis_260126.jpg
Why Giannis, Bucks parting ways ‘makes sense’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Herald-Times
How to watch No. 12 Purdue vs. Indiana: TV, live stream info, storylines for Tuesday’s game
NCAA Basketball: West Virginia at Arizona
Arizona still unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25 poll ahead of showdown with No. 13 BYU
MLB: Playoffs-Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Harrison Bader reportedly joining Giants, Cody Bellinger stays with Yankees
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_evegoal1_260126.jpg
Barry blasts Everton level with Leeds United
nbc_pl_leegoal1_260126.jpg
Justin slots home Leeds’ opener against Everton
nbc_nba_enjoy_giannis_260126.jpg
Why Giannis, Bucks parting ways ‘makes sense’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Maye has 'to be better' against elite SEA defense

January 26, 2026 03:03 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Kyle Dvorchak break down Drake Maye's performance against the Broncos, explaining why he has "to be better" when the Patriots take on the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

Related Videos

nbc_ffhh_coachingnewsv2_260126.jpg
07:34
Impacts of McCarthy and Minter hires for PIT, BAL
nbc_ffhh_afcchampv2_260126.jpg
07:25
Maye, Patriots offense struggle in AFC title game
nbc_ffhh_lastcallv2_260126.jpg
02:48
Best bets for Seahawks-Patriots Super Bowl LX
nbc_ffhh_sbpreviewv2_260126.jpg
10:10
Super Bowl LX Preview: How does SEA, NE matchup?
nbc_ffhh_seattledefensev2_260126.jpg
04:27
Should there be concern for SEA defense in SB LX?
nbc_ffhh_nfcchamp_260116.jpg
05:43
Darnold had ‘the best game of his career’
nbc_ffhh_jsnv2_260126.jpg
08:01
Smith-Njigba is ‘unguardable’, torches LAR defense
afc_champ_game_mpx.jpg
08:08
Broncos will regret major mistakes vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_sblxthoughts_260126.jpg
02:57
Super Bowl LX full of ‘amazing’ storylines
nbc_csu_nfcchampion_260126.jpg
10:10
Darnold silences critics in NFC Championship
nbc_roto_seahwaks_260126.jpg
02:00
Early betting preview of Super Bowl LX
kuppseahawksseattle.jpg
06:58
Kupp ‘stepped up’ for Seahawks in win over Rams
nbc_pft_clip4_260125.jpg
09:40
Florio: Steelers hiring McCarthy ‘hard to sell’
florionflnfcafctitles.jpg
07:50
Should NFL have neutral-site conference titles?
nbc_nfl_mcvaypresser2_260125.jpg
26
Does McVay think Stafford will return next season?
nbc_nfl_macdonaldpresser_260125.jpg
58
Macdonald: Darnold ‘shut a lot of people up’
woolenseahawksmcvaynfl.jpg
10:29
Florio: Taunting ‘not consistently applied’ in NFL
nbc_nfl_mcvaypresser_260125.jpg
58
McVay: Rams made ‘critical errors’ vs. Seahawks
seanpaytonafctitlegame.jpg
16:08
Florio: Payton going for it was a ‘bad decision’
nbc_nfl_paytonpresserv2_260125.jpg
58
Payton shares why he went for it in second quarter
nbc_nfl_diggspresser_260125.jpg
56
Diggs: Vrabel ‘probably best coach I ever had’
nbc_pftpm_pithiresmccarthy_260124.jpg
07:41
Steelers break tradition by hiring McCarthy as HC
nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
05:28
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
02:30
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists
nbc_pft_seanmcvayv2_260123.jpg
09:02
Fatal flaws of each remaining NFL team
nbc_pft_nfcchampstory_260123.jpg
11:34
How Seattle defends Rams offense is paramount
nbc_pft_drakemaye_260123.jpg
04:25
Maye faces tough Broncos defense on Sunday
nbc_pft_stidham_260123.jpg
15:59
Stidham has opportunity in high-pressure situation
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_260123.jpg
15:59
How does Minter hire impact Jackson?
nbc_pft_jesseminterravens_260123.jpg
03:33
Can Minter adjust to being an NFL head coach?

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_evegoal1_260126.jpg
01:13
Barry blasts Everton level with Leeds United
nbc_pl_leegoal1_260126.jpg
01:33
Justin slots home Leeds’ opener against Everton
nbc_nba_enjoy_giannis_260126.jpg
09:06
Why Giannis, Bucks parting ways ‘makes sense’
nbc_roto_nacua_260126.jpg
01:31
Nacua will be ‘unstoppable’ in 2026
nbc_roto_mccarthy_260126.jpg
01:42
PIT offense will be ‘aggressive’ under McCarthy
nbc_roto_darnold_260126.jpg
01:37
Darnold put on ‘true masterclass’ for SBLX bid
giannis_dlb.jpg
04:52
Could calf injury influence Giannis’ trade market?
nbc_roto_booker_260126.jpg
02:02
Expect more Brooks, Allen with Booker sidelined
nbc_roto_jamorant_260126.jpg
01:30
Morant’s injury could keep him with Grizzlies
nbc_roto_giannis_260126.jpg
01:44
Giannis expects to miss 4-6 weeks with calf injury
mitchell_cavs.jpg
06:36
Cavs ‘putting it together’ to become contenders
sga_small_ball.jpg
09:56
OKC still title favorites despite recent struggles
giannis_small_ball.jpg
03:18
Will Giannis’ health concerns affect trade value?
lebron_james.jpg
04:49
Take the over on points for LeBron, Edgecombe
jon_horst.jpg
09:35
Bucks ‘struggled’ to extend championship window
nbc_dps_markschlereth_260126.jpg
12:51
Schlereth: Fourth down goes beyond analytics
nbc_dps_afcchamprecap_260126.jpg
05:20
Should Broncos have kicked early FG vs. Patriots
CavsvsMagic1-26.jpg
01:40
Lean Cavaliers after just beating Magic
nbc_cbb_nwwildsideftr_260126.jpg
02:54
Inside Northwestern’s ‘Wildside’ student section
nbc_mcbb_uscvswis_260125.jpg
02:52
Highlights: USC snaps Wisconsin’s win streak
nbc_golf_scottiewinsamex_260125.jpg
01:28
Scheffler wins 20th PGA Tour title at The AmEx
nbc_nba_sacvsdet_260125.jpg
01:59
HLs: Cunningham scores 29 as Pistons destroy Kings
nbc_cbb_org_wash_260125.jpg
03:32
Highlights: Washington locks down Oregon
nbc_wcbb_osuvsiowa_260125.jpg
03:02
HLs: No. 10 Iowa runs away from No. 12 Ohio State
nbc_smx_wdsrd3_260125.jpg
19:31
What riders said after SX Round 3 in Anaheim
nbc_wcbb_addiedeal_260125.jpg
01:46
Deal: I’ve always been taught to be ready
nbc_wcbb_janjensenintv_260125.jpg
03:23
Jensen: Today was one of our most complete games
nbc_pl_olypromotion_260125.jpg
01:16
Earle, Howard ready for the 2026 Winter Olympics
nbc_imsa_rolex24_260125.jpg
28:28
Highlights: IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona
nbc_pl_cunhamaguirev2_260125.jpg
02:36
Maguire praises Cunha’s clutch performance