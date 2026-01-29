Skip navigation
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Why aren't NFL teams interviewing Belichick?
January 29, 2026 08:27 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holley discuss Bill Belichick reportedly not getting into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and why the legendary head coach hasn’t had an NFL interview in two years.
Related Videos
01:47
Florio: Browns have ‘a problem’ with Schwartz
04:25
Hall of Fame threatens removal of voters
06:31
Should Spygate cost Belichick a Hall of Fame spot?
09:05
Will Kraft make Hall of Fame before Belichick?
09:28
Brady speaks out on Belichick’s Hall of Fame snub
07:47
Polian confirms he voted for Belichick to make HOF
01:30
Belichick passed on first ballot HOF ‘comical’
01:26
Expect Maye to rush ‘a ton’ vs. Seahawks in SB
01:31
Will Daboll elevate Ward’s game as Titans OC?
07:21
Monken emerges as Browns’ choice for head coach
01:16
Is Super Bowl MVP Darnold’s or Maye’s to lose?
04:27
How spot measurement changed AFC Championship Game
03:37
Harbaugh, McDaniel ‘should be a good fit’ with LAC
08:31
McCarthy and Steelers ‘need an answer’ at QB
05:09
McCarthy returning to Pittsburgh a ‘great story’
06:38
Brady will face ‘enormous’ amount of pressure
05:10
What does Brady hire mean for Beane and Bills?
10:00
How can Hall of Fame improve selection process?
05:09
How do scandals hurt Belichick’s HOF chances?
04:49
Evaluating other candidates for Hall of Fame
10:39
What was Polian’s role in Belichick’s HOF snub?
07:19
Voting process for HOF is ‘embarrassing’
07:44
HOF voters ‘missed the assignment’ with Belichick
08:39
How did Belichick’s reported HOF denial get out?
06:43
Why did Belichick’s reported HOF snub happen?
01:30
Who will make the biggest impact Super Bowl LX?
01:34
PFF’s top skill players in the 2026 NFL Draft
01:43
NFC Championship grades for the Rams and Seahawks
01:47
AFC Championship grades for Broncos and Patriots
13:08
Belichick to HOF should’ve been a ‘no brainer’
Latest Clips
04:35
Highlights: No. 1 UConn demolishes Xavier
01:46
HLs: Strong drops 25 in blowout win vs. Xavier
01:48
HLs: UConn’s Ziebell ERUPTS with ten 3-pointers
05:44
Highlights: Seton Hall rallies to take down Xavier
03:39
HLs: St. John’s tops Butler, wins seventh straight
02:00
Jazz appear to be standing pat at trade deadline
03:28
Kings’ Ellis garnering ‘a lot’ of trade demand
03:49
How Giannis ‘complicates’ AD’s trade market
08:29
Factors impacting the timing of a Giannis trade
04:09
Lakers looking to do to work ‘around the margins’
03:21
Raptors could be ‘major players’ at trade deadline
03:41
Kristoffersen captures 1st World Cup win of season
04:09
Bucks better suited to trade Giannis in offseason
14:22
Foxworth: Bills ‘did not want to lose’ Brady
07:36
Salguero ‘shocked’ Belichick was snubbed from HOF
02:06
Is DeRozan a target ahead of the trade deadline?
01:39
Monken an ‘underwhelming’ hire for Browns
01:38
Will the Jazz rely on Markkanen more this season?
01:38
Mobley sidelined for up to three weeks
06:49
How good is college basketball’s freshman class?
06:54
Follow Indiana’s path through ‘surreal’ season
09:52
George the ‘clear’ example of why patience matters
04:39
Miller continues to buzz with Hornets’ offense
10:31
Which players do we have most sympathy for?
05:12
What it meant to see Rose’s jersey retired
01:47
Analyzing Hornets’ chances at making Play-In run
05:16
Patrick calls for consistency on HOF voting
01:21
Clippers have ‘great belief’ as success continues
01:59
Highlights: Clippers strike right chord vs. Jazz
09:44
Highlights: USWNT v. Chile (En Español)
