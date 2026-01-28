 Skip navigation
NBA: Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Injury Report: Cavs lose Evan Mobley
Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens fire goaltending coach Eric Raymond, name Marco Marciano interim replacement
Ben Chiarot
Detroit Red Wings sign Ben Chiarot to a 3-year, $11.55 million contract extension

nbc_nba_enjoycbb_260128.jpg
How good is college basketball’s freshman class?
George the 'clear' example of why patience matters
George the ‘clear’ example of why patience matters
nbc_nba_enjoypick6_260128.jpg
Miller continues to buzz with Hornets’ offense

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
NBA: Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Injury Report: Cavs lose Evan Mobley
Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens fire goaltending coach Eric Raymond, name Marco Marciano interim replacement
Ben Chiarot
Detroit Red Wings sign Ben Chiarot to a 3-year, $11.55 million contract extension

nbc_nba_enjoycbb_260128.jpg
How good is college basketball’s freshman class?
nbc_nba_enjoyplayerawards_260128.jpg
George the ‘clear’ example of why patience matters
nbc_nba_enjoypick6_260128.jpg
Miller continues to buzz with Hornets’ offense

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Follow Indiana's path through 'surreal' season

January 28, 2026 01:02 PM
Relive Indiana's incredible 2025 season as the program won its first national championship.

arch_manning.jpg
02:48
First thoughts on 2026-27 Heisman winner odds
nbc_roto_national_260122.jpg
02:18
Early look at 2026-27 national champions odds
nbc_rtf_indianafuture_260121.jpg
07:36
What’s next for Indiana after championship win?
nbc_rtf_earlytop25_260121.jpg
04:21
Perry: OSU at No. 1 in early Top 25 is ‘insane’
nbc_rtf_miamiacc_260121.jpg
06:45
Did Miami’s run ‘legitimize’ the ACC?
nbc_rtf_dukemensah_260121.jpg
09:43
Duke sues Mensah to keep him from transferring
nbc_rtf_cignettibest_260121.jpg
07:53
Cignetti proves he is CFB’s best coach right now
nbc_rtf_big10success_260121.jpg
09:10
Impact of Big Ten’s success on other conferences
indiana_lessons_learned_mpx.jpg
09:04
Lessons learned from Indiana’s improbable run
indiana_wins_mpx.jpg
11:13
Indiana completes Cinderella story with title
nbc_rtf_miamifuture_260120.jpg
03:39
Is Miami fully back after run to title game?
nbc_rtf_big10champ_260120.jpg
04:55
Is Big Ten the dominant conference in CFB?
nbc_rtf_mendozarise_260120.jpg
03:21
Mendoza has ‘captivated the entire country’
nbc_rtf_cfbbigpic_260115.jpg
08:30
What Miami vs. Indiana means for college football
nbc_rtf_cfpexpansion_260115.jpg
03:11
Where CFP expansion stands ahead of title game
nbc_rtf_predictions_260115.jpg
08:38
Indiana feels ‘predestined’ to win championship
nbc_rtf_qbcomp_260115.jpg
03:28
Beck will need ‘game of his life’ to beat Indiana
nbc_rtf_freemannfl_260115.jpg
04:57
Freeman responds to NFL speculation
nbc_rtf_natchamppreview_260115.jpg
07:34
Previewing Miami vs. Indiana in CFP final
nbc_rtf_dantereturns_260115.jpg
03:21
What does Moore’s return mean for Oregon, Raiola?
nbc_rtf_2026draft_260115.jpg
02:31
2026 NFL Draft will have ‘fascinating’ QB class
nbc_pff_cfbmiami_260113.jpg
01:32
Behind the numbers of Miami’s CFP Final run
nbc_pff_cfbindiana_260113.jpg
01:23
Behind the numbers of Indiana’s CFP Final run
nbc_cfb_wafleintv_260110.jpg
02:21
USC commit Wafle wins AAB MVP, ties sack record
nbc_cfb_navyaabhls_260110.jpg
09:23
Highlights: 2026 Navy All-American Bowl
nbc_cfb_easttouchdown2_260110.jpg
01:00
Patterson joins fans in stands after AAB touchdown
nbc_cfb_hobbscommit_260110.jpg
03:10
DB Hobbs commits to Indiana at All-American Bowl
nbc_cfb_lokencommit_260110.jpg
03:59
TE Loken stays home, commits to Wisconsin at AAB
nbc_cfb_uscrecruitingclass_2560110.jpg
02:13
CFB’s talent dispersion at ‘an all-time high’
nbc_cfb_torbertcommit_260110.jpg
02:17
Torbert Jr. commits to Indiana at 2026 AAB

nbc_nba_enjoycbb_260128.jpg
06:49
How good is college basketball’s freshman class?
nbc_nba_enjoyplayerawards_260128.jpg
09:52
George the ‘clear’ example of why patience matters
nbc_nba_enjoypick6_260128.jpg
04:39
Miller continues to buzz with Hornets’ offense
nbc_nba_enjoyallsympathy_260128.jpg
10:31
Which players do we have most sympathy for?
nbc_nba_enjoyroseretirement_260128.jpg
05:12
What it meant to see Rose’s jersey retired
nbc_pftpm_brownscoach_260128.jpg
07:21
Monken emerges as Browns’ choice for head coach
nbc_roto_superbowlmvp_260128.jpg
01:16
Is Super Bowl MVP Darnold’s or Maye’s to lose?
nbc_bte_hornetsfutures_260128.jpg
01:47
Analyzing Hornets’ chances at making Play-In run
nbc_dps_belichickdisc_260128.jpg
05:16
Patrick calls for consistency on HOF voting
nbc_pft_payton_260128.jpg
04:27
How spot measurement changed AFC Championship Game
nbc_pft_mcdanielchargersoc_260128.jpg
03:37
Harbaugh, McDaniel ‘should be a good fit’ with LAC
nbc_pft_mikemcfuture_260128.jpg
08:31
McCarthy and Steelers ‘need an answer’ at QB
nbc_pft_mikemc_260128.jpg
05:09
McCarthy returning to Pittsburgh a ‘great story’
nbc_pft_billsbradypromoted_260128.jpg
06:38
Brady will face ‘enormous’ amount of pressure
nbc_pft_beaneconvo_260128.jpg
05:10
What does Brady hire mean for Beane and Bills?
nbc_pft_hofcommconvo_260128.jpg
10:00
How can Hall of Fame improve selection process?
nbc_pft_belichickcheating_260128.jpg
05:09
How do scandals hurt Belichick’s HOF chances?
KenAndersonPFT1-28MPX.jpg
04:49
Evaluating other candidates for Hall of Fame
nbc_pft_poliansrole_260128.jpg
10:39
What was Polian’s role in Belichick’s HOF snub?
nbc_pft_morebelichick_260128.jpg
07:19
Voting process for HOF is ‘embarrassing’
nbc_pft_belichicknotfirstballot_260128.jpg
07:44
HOF voters ‘missed the assignment’ with Belichick
nbc_pft_belichickreportout_260128.jpg
08:39
How did Belichick’s reported HOF denial get out?
nbc_pft_belichickprocessv2_260128.jpg
06:43
Why did Belichick’s reported HOF snub happen?
nbc_pff_SBLXprvw_260127.jpg
01:30
Who will make the biggest impact Super Bowl LX?
nbc_nba_lacutahdigitalhit_260127.jpg
01:21
Clippers have ‘great belief’ as success continues
nbc_pff_draftskills_260127.jpg
01:34
PFF’s top skill players in the 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_nba_lacutah_v2_260127.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Clippers strike right chord vs. Jazz
nbc_soccer_uswntvschile_260127.jpg
09:44
Highlights: USWNT v. Chile (En Español)
harden_mpx.jpg
04:18
Harden: Health, team identity favoring Clippers
nbc_nba_clipperspostgame_260127.jpg
01:57
Clippers have ‘hit their stride’ with veteran play