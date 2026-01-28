 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Australian Open 2026
Pegula beats fellow American Anisimova to reach the Australian Open semifinals
NCAA Football: Duke at Syracuse
QB Darian Mensah joins Miami Hurricanes after legal battle with Duke
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Detroit Red Wings
Red Wings’ Kane ties Stars’ Modano as highest-scoring American-born players in NHL history

Top Clips

nbc_pff_SBLXprvw_260127.jpg
Who will make the biggest impact Super Bowl LX?
nbc_nba_lacutahdigitalhit_260127.jpg
Clippers have ‘great belief’ as success continues
nbc_nba_lacutah_v2_260127.jpg
Highlights: Clippers strike right chord vs. Jazz

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_pff_SBLXprvw_260127.jpg
Who will make the biggest impact Super Bowl LX?
nbc_nba_lacutahdigitalhit_260127.jpg
Clippers have ‘great belief’ as success continues
nbc_nba_lacutah_v2_260127.jpg
Highlights: Clippers strike right chord vs. Jazz

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

PFF's top skills players in the 2026 NFL Draft

January 28, 2026 01:23 AM
Pro Football Focus breaks down the numbers behind the skill position players available in this year's NFL Draft.

nbc_pff_SBLXprvw_260127.jpg
01:30
Who will make the biggest impact Super Bowl LX?
nbc_pff_larsearecap_260127.jpg
01:43
NFC Championship grades for the Rams and Seahawks
nbc_pff_nedenrecap_260127.jpg
01:47
AFC Championship grades for Broncos and Patriots
nbc_pftpm_belichickhof_260127.jpg
13:08
Belichick to HOF should’ve been a ‘no brainer’
nbc_csu_drakemaye_260127.jpg
04:03
NE got ‘a different version’ of Maye in playoffs
nbc_csu_dksegmentsb_260127.jpg
03:43
Why Super Bowl LX’s current spread is ‘a lot’
nbc_csu_coaching_260127.jpg
09:12
Can Brady take Bills ‘to the next level’ as HC?
nbc_pftpm_billshirejbradyv2_260127.jpg
06:15
Can Brady get Bills over the playoff hump?
nbc_pft_blockedfieldgoal_260127.jpg
09:12
Analyzing Patriots’ blocked field goal vs. Broncos
nbc_bte_sblivebetting_260127.jpg
02:14
Unpacking Super Bowl LX live betting strategies
nbc_pft_cooperkuppref_260127.jpg
09:16
Analyzing officiating at end of Rams vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_samdarnold_260127.jpg
04:39
Darnold proving doubters wrong amid Super Bowl run
Vrabel1-27MPX.jpg
10:04
Coaching made the difference in AFC Championship
nbc_pft_snowgamesv3_260127.jpg
08:22
Should conference championships be played indoors?
nbc_pft_ramsseahawksconvo_260127.jpg
09:05
Breaking down crucial fourth down in Rams-Seahawks
nbc_pft_jimschwartz_260127.jpg
02:40
Report: Schwartz ‘gaining momentum’ to be CLE HC
nbc_pft_mccarthysteelers_260127.jpg
04:56
Are Steelers ‘settling’ with McCarthy?
nbc_pft_mikevrabelV2_260127.jpg
02:40
Inside Vrabel’s journey to reaching Super Bowl LX
nbc_pft_takeyourpick_260127.jpg
05:28
Stafford’s future creates questions for Rams
nbc_pft_payton4thdown_260127.jpg
11:30
Why didn’t Payton kick field goal vs. Patriots?
nbc_pft_stidhamturnover_260127.jpg
04:12
Stidham’s ‘ill-timed’ error costs Broncos
nbc_pft_robertkraft_260127.jpg
04:13
Should Kraft be inducted into Hall of Fame?
nbc_pft_quicksbtalk_260127.jpg
03:42
Vrabel, Macdonald have done ‘incredible’ jobs
nbc_roto_drakemaye_260126.jpg
01:32
Maye has ‘to be better’ against elite SEA defense
nbc_ffhh_coachingnewsv2_260126.jpg
07:34
Impacts of McCarthy and Minter hires for PIT, BAL
nbc_ffhh_afcchampv2_260126.jpg
07:25
Maye, Patriots offense struggle in AFC title game
nbc_ffhh_lastcallv2_260126.jpg
02:48
Best bets for Seahawks-Patriots Super Bowl LX
nbc_ffhh_sbpreviewv2_260126.jpg
10:10
Super Bowl LX Preview: How does SEA, NE matchup?
nbc_ffhh_seattledefensev2_260126.jpg
04:27
Should there be concern for SEA defense in SB LX?
nbc_ffhh_nfcchamp_260116.jpg
05:43
Darnold had ‘the best game of his career’

nbc_nba_lacutahdigitalhit_260127.jpg
01:21
Clippers have ‘great belief’ as success continues
nbc_nba_lacutah_v2_260127.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Clippers strike right chord vs. Jazz
nbc_soccer_uswntvschile_260127.jpg
09:44
Highlights: USWNT v. Chile (En Español)
harden_mpx.jpg
04:18
Harden: Health, team identity favoring Clippers
nbc_nba_clipperspostgame_260127.jpg
01:57
Clippers have ‘hit their stride’ with veteran play
nbc_nba_kawhipostgameintv_260127.jpg
01:18
Kawhi: Dunn has been a ‘tremendous piece’ for LAC
nbc_nba_embiidpostgame_260127.jpg
01:28
Embiid: ‘It’s a good start, we have to keep going’
bucks_sixers.jpg
01:57
HLs: Sixers deliver vintage performance vs. Bucks
nbc_nba_podcastpforthree_260127.jpg
01:46
Highlights: George drops nine 3s against Bucks
nbc_cbb_inddornintv_260127.jpg
35
Indiana atmosphere ‘unreal’ in win against Purdue
nbc_nba_76ersbreakdown_260127.jpg
02:38
76ers’ ‘Big 3' found their flow state vs. Bucks
nbc_cbb_purind_260127.jpg
06:25
Highlights: Indiana stuns No. 12 Purdue
nbc_nba_paulgeorgeintv_260127.jpg
06:08
George striking balance in role with 76ers
nbc_nba_milphidighit_260127.jpg
01:43
Should top of the East be ‘worried’ about Sixers?
nbc_cbb_michmayintv_260127.jpg
01:15
May: We learned a lot from win vs. Nebraska
nbc_cbb_nebmich_260127.jpg
06:16
HLs: No. 3 Michigan rallies to beat No. 5 Nebraska
nbc_nba_vincescookies_260127.jpg
47
NBA Showtime surprises Carter for 49th birthday
nbc_nba_analysisteam_260127.jpg
02:59
Melo, T-Mac, Carter break down Rising Stars squads
nbc_nba_risingstars1_260127.jpg
03:04
Rising Stars Draft Round 1: Melo takes Flagg No. 1
nbc_nba_risingstars4_260127.jpg
04:10
Rising Stars Draft Rounds 6-7: Coward, Tyson
nbc_nba_risingstars2_260127.jpg
05:28
Rising Stars Draft Rounds 2-3: Carter takes Queen
nbc_nba_risingstars3_260127.jpg
04:52
Rising Stars Draft Rounds 4-5: Buzelis, Sarr
nbc_nba_warriorstrade_260127.jpg
05:51
Warriors remaining aggressive to upgrade roster
nbc_oly_asmgs_austria_260127.jpg
10:06
Meillard makes light work of Schladming GS
nbc_dls_mikemcdaniel_260127.jpg
07:20
Why McDaniel weighed options before joining LAC
nbc_roto_joebrady_260127.jpg
01:37
Bills promoting Brady feels like ‘desperation’
nbc_roto_travishunter_260127.jpg
01:37
Be ‘cautious’ with Jags’ Hunter in 2026 fantasy
nbc_roto_stafford_260127.jpg
01:25
Will Stafford be back for 2026 season?
nbc_roto_aarongordon_260127.jpg
01:40
Is Gordon’s recurring hamstring issue a concern?
nbc_roto_brandonmiller_v2_260127.jpg
01:23
Miller ‘a big reason’ for Hornets recent success