MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New England Patriots v Denver Broncos
Who is performing the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show?
Thatcher Demko
Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko set to undergo season-ending hip surgery
Brooks Koepka
Brooks Koepka is excited to be back on the PGA Tour. It comes with nervousness over how he’s received

Top Clips

nbc_nba_vincescookies_260127.jpg
NBA Showtime surprises Carter for 49th birthday
nbc_nba_analysisteam_260127.jpg
Melo, T-Mac, Carter break down Rising Stars squads
nbc_nba_risingstars1_260127.jpg
Rising Stars Draft Round 1: Melo takes Flagg No. 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Rising Stars Draft Rounds 4-5: Buzelis, Sarr

January 27, 2026 07:33 PM
Carmelo Anthony, Tracy McGrady, and Vince Carter make their picks for rounds 4 and 5 of the Rising Stars Player Draft.

nbc_nba_vincescookies_260127.jpg
47
NBA Showtime surprises Carter for 49th birthday
nbc_nba_analysisteam_260127.jpg
02:59
Melo, T-Mac, Carter break down Rising Stars squads
nbc_nba_risingstars1_260127.jpg
03:04
Rising Stars Draft Round 1: Melo takes Flagg No. 1
nbc_nba_risingstars4_260127.jpg
04:10
Rising Stars Draft Rounds 6-7: Coward, Tyson
nbc_nba_risingstars2_260127.jpg
05:28
Rising Stars Draft Rounds 2-3: Carter takes Queen
nbc_nba_warriorstrade_260127.jpg
05:51
Warriors remaining aggressive to upgrade roster
nbc_roto_aarongordon_260127.jpg
01:40
Is Gordon’s recurring hamstring issue a concern?
nbc_roto_brandonmiller_v2_260127.jpg
01:23
Miller ‘a big reason’ for Hornets recent success
nbc_roto_donovanmitchell_260127.jpg
01:31
Mitchell a ‘locked in’ top 10 player in fantasy
nbc_enjoy_bullstradedeadline_260127.jpg
09:53
Should Bulls buy or sell at the trade deadline?
nbc_enjoy_drosenumberretired_260127.jpg
04:53
Rose ‘gave the city life’ playing for Chicago
nbc_enjoy_buckstradedeadline_260127.jpg
09:40
What trade deadline means for Bucks, Giannis
nbc_enjoy_dkpicksix_260127.jpg
04:48
Expect NOP’s Williamson to show out against OKC
nbc_enjoy_mvptalk_260127.jpg
09:21
Is Doncic an underrated MVP candidate?
nbc_enjoy_dropthemic_260127.jpg
07:03
Hawks’ Daniels is a ‘liability’ on offense
nbc_bte_clippersjazz_260127.jpg
01:50
Can Jazz keep up with Clippers on the scoreboard?
sixers_bucks_mpx.jpg
01:43
Can 76ers cover big spread vs. Bucks?
nbc_nba_risingstarspostgame_260126.jpg
05:04
Rivers talks opportunity of Rising Stars Challenge
gobert_interview.jpg
04:38
Gobert unpacks ‘whatever it takes’ mentality
nbc_nba_bonesintv_260126.jpg
01:20
Hyland: Spark off the bench is ‘hard to beat’
nbc_nba_gswmin_260126.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Timberwolves run past Warriors
nbc_nba_porvsbos_260126.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Celtics close out Trail Blazers
nbc_nba_porvsbos_digitalhit_260126.jpg
01:45
Celtics show balance in win over Trail Blazers
nbc_nba_brownintv_260126.jpg
01:37
Brown learning a lot with more responsibility
nbc_nba_lalvschi_260126.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Doncic torches Bulls with 46 points
nbc_nba_orlcle_digitalhit_260126.jpg
59
Daugherty: Cavs are coming after 4th-straight win
nbc_nba_mitchellcomp_260126.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Mitchell casts 45-point spell on Magic
nbc_nba_orlcle_260126_copy.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Cavaliers put the Magic on mute
nbc_nba_mitchellpostgameintv_260126.jpg
01:35
Mitchell taking it one game at a time after win
maxey_edgecombe.jpg
01:46
Should 76ers make a move at the trade deadline?

Latest Clips

nbc_pftpm_belichickhof_260127.jpg
13:08
Belichick to HOF should’ve been a ‘no brainer’
nbc_csu_drakemaye_260127.jpg
04:03
NE got ‘a different version’ of Maye in playoffs
nbc_oly_asmgs_austria_260127.jpg
10:06
Meillard makes light work of Schladming GS
nbc_csu_dksegmentsb_260127.jpg
03:43
Why Super Bowl LX’s current spread is ‘a lot’
nbc_csu_coaching_260127.jpg
09:12
Can Brady take Bills ‘to the next level’ as HC?
nbc_dls_mikemcdaniel_260127.jpg
07:20
Why McDaniel weighed options before joining LAC
nbc_roto_joebrady_260127.jpg
01:37
Bills promoting Brady feels like ‘desperation’
nbc_roto_travishunter_260127.jpg
01:37
Be ‘cautious’ with Jags’ Hunter in 2026 fantasy
nbc_roto_stafford_260127.jpg
01:25
Will Stafford be back for 2026 season?
nbc_smx_anaheim2v2_260127.jpg
05:48
James Stewart’s top SMX moments of Anaheim Round 3
nbc_pftpm_billshirejbradyv2_260127.jpg
06:15
Can Brady get Bills over the playoff hump?
giannis.jpg
15:49
Miller weighs in on Giannis’ future with Bucks
nbc_dps_schwartzsteinint_260127.jpg
10:29
How analytics factored into Broncos’ 4th-down call
nbc_pft_blockedfieldgoal_260127.jpg
09:12
Analyzing Patriots’ blocked field goal vs. Broncos
nbc_bte_sblivebetting_260127.jpg
02:14
Unpacking Super Bowl LX live betting strategies
nbc_pl_netbusters_260127.jpg
25:52
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_genxarspoorattack_260127.jpg
05:05
Examining Arsenal’s poor attack against Man United
nbc_pl_shockmuars_260127.jpg
08:04
PL RAW: Man United stun Arsenal at the Emirates
mike_mpx.jpg
12:16
Steelers’ fans were ready for ‘young’ head coach
nbc_pl_genxmutacticsagainstars_260127.jpg
08:03
Analyzing Man United’s tactics against Arsenal
nbc_pft_cooperkuppref_260127.jpg
09:16
Analyzing officiating at end of Rams vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_samdarnold_260127.jpg
04:39
Darnold proving doubters wrong amid Super Bowl run
nbc_pl_spursusafeature_260127.jpg
02:54
American fans ‘feel special’ representing Spurs
Vrabel1-27MPX.jpg
10:04
Coaching made the difference in AFC Championship
nbc_pft_snowgamesv3_260127.jpg
08:22
Should conference championships be played indoors?
nbc_pft_ramsseahawksconvo_260127.jpg
09:05
Breaking down crucial fourth down in Rams-Seahawks
nbc_pft_jimschwartz_260127.jpg
02:40
Report: Schwartz ‘gaining momentum’ to be CLE HC
nbc_pft_mccarthysteelers_260127.jpg
04:56
Are Steelers ‘settling’ with McCarthy?
nbc_pft_mikevrabelV2_260127.jpg
02:40
Inside Vrabel’s journey to reaching Super Bowl LX
nbc_pft_takeyourpick_260127.jpg
05:28
Stafford’s future creates questions for Rams