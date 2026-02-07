 Skip navigation
SuperMotocross 2026 Round 5, Glendale 450 Qualification: Eli Tomac paces Q1

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published February 7, 2026 01:38 PM

Eli Tomac blistered the field last week at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, but an accident in the second race of the Triple Crown format denied him the victory.

Adam Cianciarulo reported on Race Day Live that Tomac has set the fastest lap in Supercross 94 times entering Glendale, the most of any rider. He could add another fastest lap after posting the quickest time in the first qualification session.

Qualification 1

Tomac (57.481) edged Chase Sexton (57.647) in the first qualification as he looks to put last week’s disappointment behind him.

“I’m just feeling good right now,” Tomac told Peacock’s Haley Shanley. “There’s no place like this floor. It’s got to be our biggest floor space. I love the high speed. Love that we have some hard pack going on. That was a good practice [of] slowly beating my best time, notching off some laps there.”

It’s been a tough start to the season for Aaron Plessinger (57.779), and he hopes to turn things around this week.

Fourth-place Jorge Prado (57.813) and last week’s overall winner Cooper Webb (58.000) rounded out the top five.

Qualification 1 Results Coming Soon