Haiden Deegan extends his winning streak to four in Round 5 in Glendale

Haiden Deegan entered Glendale, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium with a three-race winning streak and he extended it with a 4.1-second win over Levi Kitchen.

Kitchen moving up to second was one of the top storylines of the night after he got a slow start and was well outside the top five in the opening lap.

Cameron McAdoo finished third.

Fourth-place Michael Mosiman and Ryder DiFrancesco rounded out the top five.

In-Race Notes

Haiden Deegan earned the holeshot ahead of Michael Mosiman. When Deegan leads early, he has been unbeatable this season.

Ryder DiFrancesco overcame a crash in his heat and settled into third during the opening laps.

Levi Kitchen (eighth) and Max Anstie (11th) got bad starts and were well down the order on Lap 3.

Cameron McAdoo moved past DiFrancesco on Lap 5 with a block pass, pushing DiFrancesco back to fourth.

Maximus Vohland rounded out the top five.

Kitchen moved into the top five around Vohland on Lap 7.

Anstie cracked the top 10 on Lap 8.

Kitchen passed DiFrancesco for fourth on Lap 11.

The comeback was complete when Kitchen passed McAdoo for third on Lap 13. Mosiman was in sight and fell to the Chef one lap later.

As time ran off the clock, Deegan, Kitchen, and Mosiman were the top three.

McAdoo grabbed this on the white flag lap.