NCAA Basketball: Texas Tech at Central Florida
UCF outmuscles No. 11 Texas Tech 88-80 to score third straight Big 12 win
Elena Rybakina
Elena Rybakina wins Australian Open by beating No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka for her 2nd Grand Slam title
deegan_raw_260126.jpg
SuperMotocross 2026 Round 4, Houston 250 Qualification: Haiden Deegan fastest in Q1
nbc_pl_whugoal2_260131.jpg
Summerville drills West Ham 2-0 ahead of Chelsea
nbc_pl_whugoal1_260131.jpg
Bowen gives West Ham shock lead over Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal2_260131.jpg
Cucurella brings Chelsea level with West Ham

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
NCAA Basketball: Texas Tech at Central Florida
UCF outmuscles No. 11 Texas Tech 88-80 to score third straight Big 12 win
Elena Rybakina
Elena Rybakina wins Australian Open by beating No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka for her 2nd Grand Slam title
deegan_raw_260126.jpg
SuperMotocross 2026 Round 4, Houston 250 Qualification: Haiden Deegan fastest in Q1
nbc_pl_whugoal2_260131.jpg
Summerville drills West Ham 2-0 ahead of Chelsea
nbc_pl_whugoal1_260131.jpg
Bowen gives West Ham shock lead over Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal2_260131.jpg
Cucurella brings Chelsea level with West Ham

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
SuperMotocross 2026 Round 4, Houston 450 Qualification: Eli Tomac half a second faster than field in Q1

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published January 31, 2026 01:43 PM

HOUSTON, Texas: Eli Tomac posted the fastest time in the first qualification session.

Qualification takes on added importance during Triple Crown weekends as the fastest 18 riders make their way directly into the Features.

Qualification 1

Eli Tomac (46.684) was the only rider to break the 47-second mark in the first qualification session in Houston, which was ore than half a second faster than second-place Chase Sexton (47.233)

Justin Cooper (47.245) took the third spot on the chart.

Fourth-place Ken Roczen (47.329) and Cooper Webb (47.364) rounded out the top five. Just a little more than one-tenth of a second separates second from fifth.

Qualification 1 Results

Last week in Anaheim 2, Chase Sexton posted the fastest lap in qualification before winning his first race of 2026.