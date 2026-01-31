SuperMotocross 2026 Round 4, Houston 450 Qualification: Eli Tomac half a second faster than field in Q1

HOUSTON, Texas: Eli Tomac posted the fastest time in the first qualification session.

Qualification takes on added importance during Triple Crown weekends as the fastest 18 riders make their way directly into the Features.

Qualification 1

Eli Tomac (46.684) was the only rider to break the 47-second mark in the first qualification session in Houston, which was ore than half a second faster than second-place Chase Sexton (47.233)

Justin Cooper (47.245) took the third spot on the chart.

Fourth-place Ken Roczen (47.329) and Cooper Webb (47.364) rounded out the top five. Just a little more than one-tenth of a second separates second from fifth.

Qualification 1 Results

Last week in Anaheim 2, Chase Sexton posted the fastest lap in qualification before winning his first race of 2026.