SuperMotocross 2026 Round 3, Anaheim 2 450 Qualification: Chase Sexton posts fastest Q1 lap

  • By
  Dan Beaver,
  • By
  Dan Beaver
  
Published January 24, 2026 01:32 PM

ANAHEIM, California: Eli Tomac set the fastest lap last week in San Diego qualification for Round 2 of the 250 West SuperMotocross World Championship.

This page will be updated throughout the qualification sessions.

Qualification 1

Eli Tomac led the field onto the track.

Tomac had to fastest lap for much of the session, but with back-to-back heaters, Chase Sexton jumped to the top of the board. His fastest lap of 1:01.970 was nearly one second faster than Tomac’s 1:02.903.

Ken Roczen 91:03.028) has earned podiums in the first two rounds and is on pace to get another. He was third on the chart.

Fourth-place Justin Cooper (1:03.353) and Hunter Lawrence (1:03.378) rounded out the top five

Jason Anderson (1:04.742) came out of one of the bowl turns with two minutes remaining on the clock, but his bike was faster than his body. Anderson hit the ground, and then found his bike to remount. He landed 14th on the chart.

Garrett Marchbanks (1:04.038) was the fastest rider in Group B.