2026 SuperMotocross Round 5, Glendale: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

Round 5 of the SuperMotocross World Championship will be contested at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, as the stadium portion of the season closes in on the one-third mark. Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, and Cooper Webb have been victorious in the first four rounds, but the Phoenix metro area is a good place for first-time winners, so Hunter Lawrence cannot be discounted. Tune in Saturday to Peacock.tv at 7:00 p.m. ET to see if one of these riders can start to separate from the crowd.

Last year’s edition of this race was won by Sexton, who scored the overall victory without winning one of the three Triple Crown features. Webb, Ken Roczen, and Tomac each scored a feature win as they dominated the top five positions.

Last week, the same was true in Houston as Webb won the overall without taking a checkered flag in the Triple Crown format. Glendale will return to the standard race program.

Haiden Deegan swept the three features in Houston last week and will bring that momentum with him into Arizona as he attempts to win a fourth consecutive round.

For those who live outside Arizona: All 31 rounds of the SuperMotocross season will be streamed live on Peacock.tv.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 5 of the 2026 SuperMotocross season at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Supercross Round 5 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, will begin live Saturday, February 7, at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App. Race Day Live coverage starts at 1:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, featuring qualification coverage.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, NBCSN, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

GLENDALE ENTRY LISTS

450 Entry List | 250 Entry List

GLENDALE MAP

GLENDALE EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race

Qualification

12:30 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

12:47 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:04 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:21 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:38 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:55 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 1 (First 2 Minutes Free)

3:15 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 2

3:32 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 2

3:49 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 2

4:06 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 2

4:23 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 2

4:40 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 2

Evening Program

6:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

7:06 p.m.: 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:20 p.m.: 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:34 p.m.: 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:48 p.m.: 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

8:21 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

8:33 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

8:56 p.m.: 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

9:29 p.m.: 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

