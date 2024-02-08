Super Bowl records: Which players have won the most Super Bowls?

When the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will have a shot at winning his third Super Bowl in his first six seasons as the starter. However, Mahomes still has a ways to go to match Tom Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls as a player.

Which players have won the most Super Bowls?

1. Tom Brady (seven Super Bowl wins)



The greatest postseason performer in NFL history, Tom Brady won seven Super Bowls in his career and was named Super Bowl MVP a record five times. Brady won six Super Bowls under Bill Belichick with the Patriots before winning his seventh Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, when Tampa Bay defeated Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

2. Charles Haley (five Super Bowl wins)



Hall of Fame defensive end/linebacker Charles Haley is the only other player besides Tom Brady to win 5+ Super Bowls. Haley won five Super Bowls in an eight-season span from 1988 to 1995, winning twice with the San Francisco 49ers before winning three more with the Dallas Cowboys.

3. Many players (four Super Bowl wins)



Multiple players have won four Super Bowls in their careers, highlighted by a group of Steelers, including Terry Bradshaw, Joe Greene and Franco Harris, who won four Super Bowls in the 1970s. Other notable players to win four Super Bowls include Joe Montana (49ers) and Rob Gronkowski (Patriots and Buccaneers).

Mahomes can make history at age 28

While he isn’t in line to break the record for most Super Bowl wins ever, Mahomes can make history based on the relatively young age at which he’s accomplished so much in his career. At age 28, Mahomes will become the youngest quarterback ever to start a fourth Super Bowl in his career (Tom Brady previously held the record, starting his fourth Super Bowl at age 30 in 2007).

With a win on Sunday, Mahomes would become just the third QB ever to win three Super Bowls before turning 30. He’d join Brady and Hall of Famer Troy Aikman in the feat.

