Drake London ruled out for Falcons-Seahawks

  
Published December 5, 2025 03:12 PM

Falcons receiver Drake London may be getting closer to a return, but he will not be on the field this weekend for Sunday’s matchup with the Seahawks.

London has been ruled out for Week 14 as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

Earlier this week, Atlanta head coach Raheem Morris characterized London as day-to-day, noting that he had a chance to be back for Sunday. But London was not able to practice on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday.

In his fourth season out of USC, London has tallied 60 catches for 810 yards with six touchdowns so far in 2025.

Additionally on the injury report, safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) and defensive lineman Brandon Dorris (groin) have been ruled out.

Defensive lineman David Onyemata (foot) and guard Chris Lindstrom (foot) are questionable. Edge rusher James Pearce Jr. was added to they injury report with a back issue and he is also questionable.