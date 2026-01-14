Trent Williams on hold that wasn’t called: You only get a speeding ticket if you’re pulled over

The 49ers beat the Eagles 23-19 when Brock Purdy hit Christian McCaffrey on a 4-yard touchdown pass with 2:54 left. The third-down play, though, had Eagles fans crying foul.

49ers left tackle Trent Williams had an egregious hold on Nolan Smith as the Eagles edge rusher beat Williams around the corner and was bearing down on Purdy.

Officials did not throw a flag.

The 49ers, in fact, had only one penalty for 15 yards the entire game.

Williams was asked about the hold on Wednesday.

“I didn’t see a flag,” Williams said, via video from David Lombardi of The SF Standard. “Hey, you only can’t get a speeding ticket if you don’t get pulled over, right. I didn’t see a flag.”

Williams had only one holding penalty called on him this season as he earned Pro Bowl honors for a 12th season.