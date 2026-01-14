Josh Allen returns to full participation at practice

Bills quarterback Josh Allen returned to full participation at Wednesday’s practice.

The team held only a walk-through on Tuesday and estimated Allen as limited. He has foot, knee and right finger injuries.

Allen played all 63 snaps in Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Jaguars.

The 2024 league MVP threw for 3,668 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in the regular season. He had 273 yards and a touchdown in the wild-card win over the Jaguars.

Kicker Matt Prater (right quad/right calf) also returned to full participation on Wednesday.

The only other change to the report was the addition of linebacker Shaq Thompson, who was limited with a neck injury.

Cornerback Maxwell Hairston (ankle), running back Ty Johnson (ankle), safety Jordan Poyer (hamstring) and wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (knee) remained out of practice. Shavers is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Linebacker Terrel Bernard (calf), defensive end A.J. Epenesa (neck), tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee/calf), linebacker Matt Milano (ankle), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (biceps) and defensive end Greg Rousseau (back) again were limited.

Safety Damar Hamlin (pectoral) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (elbow) had a second consecutive full practice.

Hamlin, Samuel and Oliver are in their 21-day return-to-practice window.