nbc_csu_bestbets_260115.jpg
Simms and Florio’s Divisional Round best bets
nbc_csu_larvschi_260115.jpg
Divisional Round Preview: Rams vs. Bears
nbc_csu_houvsne_260115.jpg
Divisional Round Preview: Texans vs. Patriots

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Chargers complete interview with QBs coach Shane Day for OC job

  
Published January 15, 2026 08:31 PM

The Chargers have completed an interview with quarterbacks coach Shane Day for their opening offensive coordinator job, the team announced Thursday.

They also have interviewed passing game coordinator Marcus Brady.

Day has had a long career in the NFL, but he has never been an offensive coordinator. He was quarterbacks coach for the Bears (2010-11), 49ers (2019-20), Chargers (2021-22 and 2025). He doubled as the Chargers’ passing game coordinator in 2021-22.

He has coached Jay Cutler, Jimmy Garoppolo and Justin Herbert.

Day has also been an offensive line coach (Washington in 2014-15) and a tight ends coach (Miami in 2016-18).

In 2023, Day was senior offensive assistant for the Texans.