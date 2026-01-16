Chargers complete interview with QBs coach Shane Day for OC job

The Chargers have completed an interview with quarterbacks coach Shane Day for their opening offensive coordinator job, the team announced Thursday.

They also have interviewed passing game coordinator Marcus Brady.

Day has had a long career in the NFL, but he has never been an offensive coordinator. He was quarterbacks coach for the Bears (2010-11), 49ers (2019-20), Chargers (2021-22 and 2025). He doubled as the Chargers’ passing game coordinator in 2021-22.

He has coached Jay Cutler, Jimmy Garoppolo and Justin Herbert.

Day has also been an offensive line coach (Washington in 2014-15) and a tight ends coach (Miami in 2016-18).

In 2023, Day was senior offensive assistant for the Texans.