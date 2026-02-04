Dak Prescott: Super Bowl “monkey on the back” gets bigger every year

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a real Pro Bowl season, with a 67.3 completion percentage, 4,552 yards, 30 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 99.5 passer rating. The Cowboys finished 7-9-1 and missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

For all the team records he has accumulated in a 10-year career, Prescott acknowledged he has a monkey on his back.

“Monkey, gorilla, you know, gets bigger each year that we don’t make it,” Prescott told Clarence Hill of All City DLLS from the Pro Bowl Games, “and that’s real. It’s one of those things. You get here as a rookie and everybody thinks they can win the Super Bowl. and they think how easy it is. And when you have a year like I did as a rookie, you think you going to have multiple opportunities. And now in Year 10, having opportunities and not doing what you wanted as a team and individually, it hurts. And every year it just means even more. You want to be here, and you want to be playing. But the mindset I have is we go through everything for a purpose. And you can’t tell me that all these 10 years and every experience I’ve had wasn’t for us to be better and get there next year.”

The Cowboys have not been back to the Super Bowl since the franchise’s fifth championship following the 1995 season. Prescott is 2-5 in the postseason after his predecessor, Tony Romo, went 2-4.

“Well, yeah, certainly you would think that by now that would happen,” said former Cowboys head coach and now NBC analyst Jason Garrett, who coached Prescott for four seasons. We have our stories when we were there as a coaching staff, and some close games we played in the divisional round and chances to go to the championship game. But we didn’t get it done. And there’s a bottom line to this. And the Cowboys, until they break through, people are going to still be talking about it.”