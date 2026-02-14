Report: Jaguars plan to make Travis Hunter a starting cornerback, part-time receiver

In 2025, Jaguars rookie wide receiver/cornerback played exactly twice as many snaps on offense as on defense: He was on the field for 324 offensive plays and 162 defensive plays before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

This year, things may be different.

The Jaguars’ plan is to make Hunter a starting cornerback and play full-time on defense, while only playing part-time at receiver, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

That matches what Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone said a month ago, when he indicated that the current makeup of the Jaguars’ roster gave them a greater need at cornerback, but that Hunter would continue playing at least some of the time on both sides of the ball.

Last season Hunter did not have a major impact on either side of the ball: He had 28 catches for 298 yards and one touchdown, while on defense he had 11 solo tackles, three passes defensed and no interceptions.