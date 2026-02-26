 Skip navigation
Raiders want two first-round picks and a player for Maxx Crosby

  
Published February 25, 2026 11:32 PM

Will the Raiders trade defensive end Maxx Crosby? Yes, if they get what they want for him.

Per a league source, the Raiders are looking for two first-round picks and a player for the 28-year-old edge rusher.

That’s what the Cowboys got for Micah Parsons in August, with the player being defensive lineman Kenny Clark.

The quality of player the Raiders want wasn’t specified. Presumably, it’s a starting-caliber contributor.

Another factor surely will be the position of the first-round pick. Two ones from a perennial playoff team are obviously not the same as two first-rounders from a chronic also-ran.

Still, it shows that there’s a price. That Crosby isn’t untradeable. That a deal will happen if a team makes an offer the Raiders will accept.