Landon Dickerson makes it clear he’s coming back

Another week, another key member of the Eagles’ offensive line decides to return for at least another season.

Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, guard Landon Dickerson posted on social media images making clear his intention to play in 2026.

Veteran tackle Lane Johnson did the same thing on February 19, after acknowledging that he considered retirement.

Dickerson’s retirement would have been a stunner. He has played only five NFL seasons.

A second-round pick in 2021, Dickerson is signed through 2028. Retirement would have exposed him to the potential forfeiture of more than $12 million in previously-paid signing bonus money.