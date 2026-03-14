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Jim Irsay collection generates $93 million at auction

  
Published March 14, 2026 02:08 PM

Last night, we mentioned that a guitar used by David Gilmour of Pink Floyd generated a record price of $14.6 million. That was just one piece of the broader auction of the Jim Irsay collection.

Via Dan Hajducky of ESPN, the full complement of high-end memorabilia yielded $93 million.

“The Irsay sale did justice to the brilliance of the collector, and of the monumental pieces he brought together, iconic objects that tell the story of our culture and our times,” Christie’s Americas president Julien Pradels said in a statement.

The collection broke 23 records. Jack Kerouac’s original typescript of On the Road went for $12.135 million, the most ever paid for a literary manuscript.

Per Christie’s, “a portion of the proceeds of these sales will be donated to philanthropic causes supported by Jim Irsay during his lifetime.”

Irsay, longtime owner of the Colts, died last May at the age of 65.