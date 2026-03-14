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Calvin Ridley will remain with Titans after reworking contract

  
Published March 14, 2026 01:54 PM

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley will be donning the Titans’ new uniforms this season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Ridley will remain with the team after agreeing to a revised contract with the team. The full details of the changes are not available, but Ridley was due to receive a roster bonus this weekend and it is likely part of any agreement between Ridley and the Titans.

Ridley was set to have a cap number of $26.45 million with a base salary of $20.24 million.

Ridley signed a four-year deal in Tennessee before the start of the 2024 season. He played in every game that year and caught 64 passes for 1,017 yards and four touchdowns, but a fractured fibula ended his 2025 season after seven games. Ridley had 17 catches for 303 yards before the injury.

The Titans signed Wan’Dale Robinson this week and he’ll join Ridley, Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike, Mason Kinsey, and Bryce Oliver in the receiver room.