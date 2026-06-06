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NCAA denies Texas Tech’s appeal regarding Brendan Sorsby’s eligibility

  
Published June 6, 2026 12:07 AM

As a judge weighs whether to reinstate the eligibility of Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby, the NCAA has reiterated its decision that Sorsby’s gambling habits prevent him from playing again.

Via Justin Williams of The Athletic, the NCAA denied Texas Tech’s appeal aimed at restoring Sorsby’s eligibility to play in 2026.

It’s no surprise, and it also has no impact on the pending civil case. The question comes down to whether the judge who heard arguments in the case on June 1 decides whether to overturn the NCAA’s position.

The NCAA would surely pursue any available appeals, and time is of the essence. Sorsby’s deadline for applying for the NFL’s 2026 supplemental draft arrives on June 22.