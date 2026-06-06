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Jeff Hafley: The tush push is hard to stop, and Dolphins can get good at it

  
Published June 6, 2026 06:59 AM

New Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley wants his team to be good at the tush push, on both sides of the ball.

Asked about the tush push at Organized Team Activities, Hafley said he wants his defense to figure out how to stop it, and he wants quarterback Malik Willis and the Dolphins’ offensive line to figure out how to run it effectively.

“It’s hard to stop, so get good at it and do it,” Hafley said. “I mean it’s really hard to stop. So as long as it’s a legal play, we need to figure out on defense a way to stop it. And with a quarterback like we have with Malik, and some big guys up front, maybe we can get good at it.”

Last offseason, all the talk in the NFL was about whether to stop the tush push by changing the rules. But when that proposal failed, it became clear that the play is here to stay, and smart teams need to be ready for it.