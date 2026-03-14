Some see an A.J. Brown trade as inevitable

The first week of free agency has come and gone without the Eagles trading veteran receiver A.J. Brown. There continues to be a league-wide belief that it will eventually happen.

Multiple league sources have characterized it to PFT as inevitable.

The question is whether the Eagles will do it before or after June 1. Before free agency started, it was believed they’d wait until after June 1, when the 2026 cap consequence would be dramatically smaller. With the Eagles not making a significant move during the free-agency period — and given that edge rusher Jaelan Phillips left for the Panthers on a four-year, $120 million contract — the thinking is that the Eagles could absorb the full dead-cap charge in 2026, if they choose to do so.

Regardless, the thinking is that Brown will indeed be gone before Week 1.

So where will he go? On Friday, The Athletic reported that the Eagles had “serious conversations” about a trade for A.J. Brown with the Rams and the Patriots. As we understand it, however, the Rams tapped out of the talks. (It would have been interesting to say the least to see what the Rams would have done with a depth chart including Brown, Puka Nacua, and Davante Adams.)

The Patriots remain in play, despite the recent addition of former Packers receiver Romeo Doubs. One source predicts that the Patriots will be the eventual destination.

Another source explained that the Eagles will be careening toward a potential cap mess in 2027, if they keep Brown through 2026.

Regardless, the fact that a trade hasn’t occurred doesn’t mean it won’t. The signs continue to point toward it happening. The only question is whether the Eagles decide to wait to make the deal official after June 1.

And based on the lessons learned this week in the Maxx Crosby misadventures, here’s hoping that Brown’s prospective next team gives him a physical before word of the looming transaction leaks.