Former North Carolina QB Marquise Williams announces 2026 boycott of the program

If North Carolina G.M. Mike Lombardi wants to whine about “fake rumors and fake stories,” here’s one coming from inside the house.

Via Adam Zagoria of NJ.com, former North Carolina quarterback Marquise Williams recently announced that he’s boycotting Tar Heels games in 2026.

“I will not be attending any UNC football games this year!” Williams posted Thursday on Twitter. “The things I’m hearing man I would have never thought.”

Williams did not elaborate on the things he’s hearing about the program entering the second year of Bill Belichick’s tenure as head coach.

During five years in the UNC program, Williams appeared in 48 games with 33 starts. He was the full-season starter and a team captain in 2015, leading North Carolina to the ACC Championship game. He left with 20 school records, including career rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (35), career rushing yards by a quarterback (2,458), and career total offense (10,423 yards).

Lombardi wants everyone to believe that all is well in Chapel Hill, that last year’s criticism came only from haters and competing programs, and that the program is destined for success. If all of those things were true, Williams wouldn’t be “hearing” things that would cause him to publicly say he’s not attending any games this season.