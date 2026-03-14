 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_accelertorprogram_260313.jpg
NFL’s Accelerator program returns after hiatus
nbc_pft_pearcejr_260313.jpg
Pearce charged with three felonies, misdemeanor
nbc_pft_whowillstart_v2_260313.jpg
Is Vikings starting QB job Murray’s to lose?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_accelertorprogram_260313.jpg
NFL’s Accelerator program returns after hiatus
nbc_pft_pearcejr_260313.jpg
Pearce charged with three felonies, misdemeanor
nbc_pft_whowillstart_v2_260313.jpg
Is Vikings starting QB job Murray’s to lose?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Former North Carolina QB Marquise Williams announces 2026 boycott of the program

  
Published March 14, 2026 11:45 AM

If North Carolina G.M. Mike Lombardi wants to whine about “fake rumors and fake stories,” here’s one coming from inside the house.

Via Adam Zagoria of NJ.com, former North Carolina quarterback Marquise Williams recently announced that he’s boycotting Tar Heels games in 2026.

“I will not be attending any UNC football games this year!” Williams posted Thursday on Twitter. “The things I’m hearing man I would have never thought.”

Williams did not elaborate on the things he’s hearing about the program entering the second year of Bill Belichick’s tenure as head coach.

During five years in the UNC program, Williams appeared in 48 games with 33 starts. He was the full-season starter and a team captain in 2015, leading North Carolina to the ACC Championship game. He left with 20 school records, including career rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (35), career rushing yards by a quarterback (2,458), and career total offense (10,423 yards).

Lombardi wants everyone to believe that all is well in Chapel Hill, that last year’s criticism came only from haters and competing programs, and that the program is destined for success. If all of those things were true, Williams wouldn’t be “hearing” things that would cause him to publicly say he’s not attending any games this season.