 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mikemacdonald_260225.jpg
Macdonald: NFC West ‘a really tough division’
nbc_pft_toddmonken_260225.jpg
Monken describes approach to year one with Browns
nbc_pft_mikevrabel_260225.jpg
Vrabel pushes NE to keep things ‘in perspective’

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mikemacdonald_260225.jpg
Macdonald: NFC West ‘a really tough division’
nbc_pft_toddmonken_260225.jpg
Monken describes approach to year one with Browns
nbc_pft_mikevrabel_260225.jpg
Vrabel pushes NE to keep things ‘in perspective’

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Macdonald: Seahawks will address White House visit if/when invitation is received

  
Published February 25, 2026 11:21 PM

Last week, speculation emerged that the Seahawks possibly won’t make the annual visit by the Super Bowl champion to the White House. At the time, the team said nothing had been offered or decided yet.

Coach Mike Macdonald was asked about the issue during a Wednesday appearance at the Scouting Combine.

“We haven’t gotten an invite yet, and then we’ll address it after that,” Macdonald said from the podium, via Greg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune.

Macdonald elaborated in comments to reporters after the press conference ended.

“I would hope so,” Macdonald said, per Bell, regarding the possibility of getting an inviation. “I mean, yeah. . . . I don’t know. We’re going to get an invite, right? That’s how it works? Not really sure how it works.”

Bell reports that, if an invitation is extended, the Seahawks “will most likely accept.”

That’s a critical wrinkle. If the White House believes the invitation may be rejected, it may not be extended. And it’s possible that, even if it’s extended and accepted, some players will choose not to make the trip.