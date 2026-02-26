Mike Macdonald: Seahawks will address White House visit if/when invitation is received

Last week, speculation emerged that the Seahawks possibly won’t make the annual visit by the Super Bowl champion to the White House. At the time, the team said nothing had been offered or decided yet.

Coach Mike Macdonald was asked about the issue during a Wednesday appearance at the Scouting Combine.

“We haven’t gotten an invite yet, and then we’ll address it after that,” Macdonald said from the podium, via Greg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune.

Macdonald elaborated in comments to reporters after the press conference ended.

“I would hope so,” Macdonald said, per Bell, regarding the possibility of getting an inviation. “I mean, yeah. . . . I don’t know. We’re going to get an invite, right? That’s how it works? Not really sure how it works.”

Bell reports that, if an invitation is extended, the Seahawks “will most likely accept.”

That’s a critical wrinkle. If the White House believes the invitation may be rejected, it may not be extended. And it’s possible that, even if it’s extended and accepted, some players will choose not to make the trip.