Klint Kubiak: Fernando Mendoza is a winner, that’s what you want

The Raiders don’t have to make anything official until April, but their does not seem to be any doubt about what they will do with the first overall pick in this year’s draft.

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza sits atop just about every list of the top prospects entering the NFL this year and he also fills the biggest need on the roster in Las Vegas, so it’s a safe bet that the Heisman Trophy and national title winner is going to be in a Raiders jersey come the fall. Head coach Klint Kubiak cited that winning pedigree as a lead reason why the Raiders are honing in on Mendoza.

“Excited to keep learning about him and it’s not just me, it’s our entire coaching staff,” Kubiak said, via the team’s website. “I want all of our coaches to get involved, especially at that position. I want everybody’s input, but obviously he’s been successful. He had a lot of success last year. He won a national championship and that’s what you want. You want a winner.”

Kubiak will be bringing a Super Bowl ring with him to the Raiders and the hope in Vegas is that doubling down on champions will finally bring an end to the cycle of losing for the Raiders.