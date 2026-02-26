 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mikemacdonald_260225.jpg
Macdonald: NFC West ‘a really tough division’
nbc_pft_toddmonken_260225.jpg
Monken describes approach to year one with Browns
nbc_pft_mikevrabel_260225.jpg
Vrabel pushes NE to keep things ‘in perspective’

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mikemacdonald_260225.jpg
Macdonald: NFC West ‘a really tough division’
nbc_pft_toddmonken_260225.jpg
Monken describes approach to year one with Browns
nbc_pft_mikevrabel_260225.jpg
Vrabel pushes NE to keep things ‘in perspective’

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Klint Kubiak: Fernando Mendoza is a winner, that’s what you want

  
Published February 26, 2026 06:59 AM

The Raiders don’t have to make anything official until April, but their does not seem to be any doubt about what they will do with the first overall pick in this year’s draft.

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza sits atop just about every list of the top prospects entering the NFL this year and he also fills the biggest need on the roster in Las Vegas, so it’s a safe bet that the Heisman Trophy and national title winner is going to be in a Raiders jersey come the fall. Head coach Klint Kubiak cited that winning pedigree as a lead reason why the Raiders are honing in on Mendoza.

“Excited to keep learning about him and it’s not just me, it’s our entire coaching staff,” Kubiak said, via the team’s website. “I want all of our coaches to get involved, especially at that position. I want everybody’s input, but obviously he’s been successful. He had a lot of success last year. He won a national championship and that’s what you want. You want a winner.”

Kubiak will be bringing a Super Bowl ring with him to the Raiders and the hope in Vegas is that doubling down on champions will finally bring an end to the cycle of losing for the Raiders.