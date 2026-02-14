A wise bettor easily cracked the code on Super Bowl anthem prop

When it comes to betting, there’s inside information. And there’s outside information. Literally.

A clip is making the rounds of a guy who showed up outside Levi’s Stadium during the rehearsal of the national anthem for Super Bowl LX, performed by Charlie Puth. The guy brought a stopwatch and a listening device. He heard it. He timed it.

He bet accordingly on the duration of the anthem. And he won.

Although some are calling it inside information, it isn’t. He wasn’t part of the production. He heard what anyone could have heard while standing in a public place.

Anyone could have done it. It was smart. And it highlights one of the basic flaws in the system when it comes to betting on specific facts unrelated to what happens once the game begins.

He also could have done it for the halftime show. If he’d heard one of the rehearsals, he could have dropped a bet in one of the prediction markets as to the first song to be performed by Bad Bunny.

It’s legitimate. Next year, more people should do it during the Super Bowl LXI rehearsals at SoFi Stadium.

Until such wagers aren’t made available, anyone with the time, the inclination, and the equipment to show up and listen can make some easy money.

Of course, if enough people do it, those types of bets will eventually be removed from the board. Until then, go get paid.