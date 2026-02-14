 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rams_260213.jpg
Source: NFL, McAulay discussed LAR-SEA conversion
nbc_pft_tua_260213.jpg
What will the Dolphins do with Tagovailoa?
nbc_pft_falconsV2_260213.jpg
NFL has ‘no accountability’ with hiring practices

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rams_260213.jpg
Source: NFL, McAulay discussed LAR-SEA conversion
nbc_pft_tua_260213.jpg
What will the Dolphins do with Tagovailoa?
nbc_pft_falconsV2_260213.jpg
NFL has ‘no accountability’ with hiring practices

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raiders announce Mike McCoy as their assistant head coach

  
Published February 13, 2026 10:43 PM

The Raiders made the hiring of Mike McCoy official, announcing him as their new assistant head coach.

McCoy brings 23 years of NFL coaching experience to the team, including four years as a head coach with the Chargers (2013-16). He was also the offensive coordinator with the Broncos (2009-12, 2017) and Cardinals (2018).

During his time as an offensive coordinator/head coach, McCoy’s offenses ranked in the top 10 three times and featured a top-10 passing attack six different seasons.

He also spent nine seasons on the offensive staff of the Panthers (2000-08).

McCoy comes to Las Vegas from the Titans, where he served as a senior offensive assistant before being promoted to interim head coach for the final 11 games in 2025. Under his tutelage, Cam Ward completed 323 of 540 passes for a franchise rookie record 3,169 yards with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions.