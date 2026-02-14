Raiders announce Mike McCoy as their assistant head coach

The Raiders made the hiring of Mike McCoy official, announcing him as their new assistant head coach.

McCoy brings 23 years of NFL coaching experience to the team, including four years as a head coach with the Chargers (2013-16). He was also the offensive coordinator with the Broncos (2009-12, 2017) and Cardinals (2018).

During his time as an offensive coordinator/head coach, McCoy’s offenses ranked in the top 10 three times and featured a top-10 passing attack six different seasons.

He also spent nine seasons on the offensive staff of the Panthers (2000-08).

McCoy comes to Las Vegas from the Titans, where he served as a senior offensive assistant before being promoted to interim head coach for the final 11 games in 2025. Under his tutelage, Cam Ward completed 323 of 540 passes for a franchise rookie record 3,169 yards with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions.