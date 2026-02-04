Brian Gutekunst: Jordan Love played some of his best football, especially down the stretch

Though the Packers made the postseason in 2025, the club finished the year with five consecutive losses — including a 31-27 defeat at the hands of the division-rival Bears in the wild card round.

It’s worth noting that streak includes a Week 18 loss in which the club rested its starters. But that’s little consolation for the final result.

Still, Green Bay General Manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that he was pleased with quarterback Jordan Love’s play in 2025, particularly late.

“I thought Jordan played really, really good football — some of his best football, especially down the stretch,” Gutekunst said. “I actually thought he was one of our guys that played very, very well down the stretch. Continues to be an unbelievable leader for our football team. I couldn’t speak more highly of what I think about Jordan and where he’s headed.

“As good as he’s been for us, I do think he’ll continue to get better because it’s important to him. He works at his craft. He’s always looking for another edge. So, yeah, I feel really good about that.”

Love, 27, did not appear to be the problem for Green Bay in 2025. He completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 3,381 yards with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions in his 15 regular-season games, with four game-winning drives. He then went 24-of-46 for 323 yards with four touchdowns in the postseason loss to Chicago.

But in Love’s three seasons as a starter, the Packers are now 1-3 in the postseason. That is a record Green Bay would surely like to improve in 2026.