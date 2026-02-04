 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ceedee_260204.jpg
Cowboys’ Lamb expects more from himself next year
nbc_pft_cooperintv_260204.jpg
DeJean: ‘Good chance’ Fangio returns to Eagles
nbc_pft_flacco_260204.jpg
Flacco: Playing for PIT sounds like a ‘cool idea’

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ceedee_260204.jpg
Cowboys’ Lamb expects more from himself next year
nbc_pft_cooperintv_260204.jpg
DeJean: ‘Good chance’ Fangio returns to Eagles
nbc_pft_flacco_260204.jpg
Flacco: Playing for PIT sounds like a ‘cool idea’

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brian Gutekunst: Jordan Love played some of his best football, especially down the stretch

  
Published February 4, 2026 02:29 PM

Though the Packers made the postseason in 2025, the club finished the year with five consecutive losses — including a 31-27 defeat at the hands of the division-rival Bears in the wild card round.

It’s worth noting that streak includes a Week 18 loss in which the club rested its starters. But that’s little consolation for the final result.

Still, Green Bay General Manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that he was pleased with quarterback Jordan Love’s play in 2025, particularly late.

“I thought Jordan played really, really good football — some of his best football, especially down the stretch,” Gutekunst said. “I actually thought he was one of our guys that played very, very well down the stretch. Continues to be an unbelievable leader for our football team. I couldn’t speak more highly of what I think about Jordan and where he’s headed.

“As good as he’s been for us, I do think he’ll continue to get better because it’s important to him. He works at his craft. He’s always looking for another edge. So, yeah, I feel really good about that.”

Love, 27, did not appear to be the problem for Green Bay in 2025. He completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 3,381 yards with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions in his 15 regular-season games, with four game-winning drives. He then went 24-of-46 for 323 yards with four touchdowns in the postseason loss to Chicago.

But in Love’s three seasons as a starter, the Packers are now 1-3 in the postseason. That is a record Green Bay would surely like to improve in 2026.