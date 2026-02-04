Report: Eagles have interest in Greg Olson for QBs coach

The Eagles have an offensive coordinator in Sean Mannion and there could be more changes on the offensive staff to come.

One of those changes could involve Mannion bringing in a veteran quarterbacks coach.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, one name to watch for the position is Greg Olson.

Olson, 62, was Mannion’s quarterbacks coach with the Rams in 2017 and with the Seahawks in 2023.

A longtime offensive assistant, Olson has worked for the 49ers, Bears, Lions, Rams, Buccaneers, Jaguars, Raiders, and Seahawks over the course of his career. He started the 2025 season as Las Vegas’ quarterbacks coach and was promoted to interim offensive coordinator when Chip Kelly was fired midway through the season.

While Scot Loeffler served as QBs coach for the Eagles in 2025, the team has not made any comment on his status for 2026.