Mike Macdonald: Sam Darnold in “great spot” with oblique injury

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has not missed any game action because of the oblique injury that popped up ahead of the divisional round of the playoffs and it doesn’t sound like it is creating any difficulty for him leading into Super Bowl LX either.

Darnold was listed as limited in practice last week and head coach Mike Macdonald was asked at his Wednesday press conference about how much work Darnold will do in the team’s practice later in the day. Macdonald did not get specific about how many reps the team has planned, but his answer suggested there is little concern about Darnold’s health.

“We’ll see today,” Macdonald said. “It’s definitely gradually increasing by the day. Some days more than others, but he’s in a great spot. Know he’s really confident, we’ll see how today plays out. Not entirely sure how many throws or what percentage of throws.”

The team’s injury report will provide a final answer on Darnold’s participation level, but it appears there would have to be a major change in Darnold’s condition for his Sunday availability to become an issue.