Sam Darnold: It doesn’t come down to vindication for me

When it comes to ready-made storylines for Super Bowl LX, it’s hard to resist the one attached to Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold’s career arc.

Darnold was the third overall pick in 2018, but the Jets moved on from him after three seasons and his future as an NFL starter was in doubt after an unsuccessful two-year run with the Panthers. Darnold spent a year as a backup with the 49ers and seemed destined to remain in that role with the Vikings until J.J. McCarthy suffered a season-ending knee injury ahead of the 2024 season.

The Vikings won 14 games with Darnold as their quarterback, but he didn’t play well when the team lost in both Week 18 and the wild card round of the playoffs. The Seahawks signed him as a free agent, but there were plenty of people who questioned the move and misgivings about Darnold’s ability to rise to the occasion remained throughout the 2025 season. They’ve gradually slipped away during Seattle’s run to the Super Bowl, but Darnold said he’s not drawing motivation from the chance to prove anyone wrong.

“It doesn’t really come down to that for me,” Darnold said in his Wednesday press conference. “It’s always just been about putting in hard work, every single day. Hard work and all the dedication and hours I put in in the offseason, during the season, it leads to this moment. That’s the mindset I have, and really the mindset I’ve had my entire career.”

Darnold may not be interested in playing the vindication card, but others will be more than happy to do it for him if he’s holding the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night.