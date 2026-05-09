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Titans WR Carnell Tate agrees to terms

  
Published May 8, 2026 08:36 PM

Before 2011, first-round draft picks rarely agreed to terms on their rookie deals before the Fourth of July. Nowadays, plenty of them sign before Memorial Day.

On Friday, Titans receiver Carnell Tate, the fourth overall pick in the 2026 draft, agreed to terms on his slotted four-year deal.

Like all first-round picks, it’s fully guaranteed.

The contract pays out $51,134,914, with a $33,649,028 signing bonus.

The value of the first-round deals is driven by the spot in which the player was drafted. There’s not much to negotiate. Which has resulted in more and more rookie deals being negotiated quickly.

Tate’s deal put the second (Jets edge rusher David Bailey), third (Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love) and fourth (Tate) picks under contract. Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the first overall pick, has not yet signed.