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Bills sign second-round CB Davison Igbinosun

  
Published May 8, 2026 05:21 PM

The Bills signed second-round cornerback Davison Igbinosun on Friday, the team announced.

He is the seventh of 10 draft picks to sign.

Only fourth-round offensive tackle Jude Bowry, fourth-round wide receiver Skyler Bell and fourth-round Kaleb Elarms-Orr remain unsigned.

The Bills traded up to take Igbinosun with the 62nd overall pick.

Igbinosun spent his freshman season starting at Ole Miss before transferring to Ohio State, where he played three seasons. In his four-year college career, Igbinosun totaled 194 tackles, four interceptions and 27 pass breakups.

But he had 27 penalties in his final two college seasons.