The Browns get to work on Taylen Green’s fundamentals

A year after the Browns used a fifth-round pick on quarterback Shedeur Sanders, they took a sixth-round flier on quarterback Taylen Green.

Green is undeniably a high-level physical talent. The first order of business in Cleveland is to get to work on his fundamentals as a passer.

“Well, first thing was . . . footwork,” coach Todd Monken told reporters on Saturday. “Cadence — getting used to our cadence early on, and he was better today, but [Saturday] morning and [Friday], choppy with his cadence. So just getting our guys into a rhythm at the line of scrimmage, I think that was the second thing he needed to work on.

“He did a nice job today of working through his progressions. I did like that part of it. We’re gonna have to be really diligent in trying to tighten down his release. When you’re talking about check downs taken from as long of his release or long release he has, to really just being able to dart it to get it quickly out of his hands into the hands of whether it’s a running back or a tight end. But I’ve been super impressed with his ability to really learn, process and take it to the field and then getting through his progressions, really impressive.”

The length of the release is no small issue. It’s very hard to change years of muscle memory. And a long release at the NFL level creates two problems. One, it telegraphs the throw. That makes it easier for defensive backs to get to the ball. Two, it gives pass rushers more of a chance to attack the ball as the quarterback works through his throwing motion.

Still, Green has unlimited potential. If Monken and the Browns can polish up those various fundamental skills, Green could become a dangerous weapon for the Browns.