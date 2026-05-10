Anthony Richardson’s best move? View 2026 as a career reset

Three years after the Colts rolled the dice on quarterback Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick in the draft, his career enters a new phase. He seems to be embracing that.

It’s the smart move. After skipping the first two weeks of the offseason program, Richardson showed up. He’s seemingly all in.

After hoping for a trade that never materialized before or during the draft, it had to be difficult to welcome a situation that has not gone well. Thrust into action as a rookie before he was ready. Benched temporarily during his second season. Dropped to No. 2 behind Daniel Jones during training camp of his third year.

To make things worse, a freak accident left him with a fractured orbital bone and temporary vision loss, wiping out his chance to salvage the season after Jones suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Both sides seemed to be interested in moving on. With no trade — and with a fully-guaranteed compensation package of $5.69 million in 2026 — the Colts have no reason to cut Richardson and pay all but the minimum for a player with his experience level ($1.145 million). A single injury could open the door for a trade, allowing the Colts to avoid more of the money owed, and to a obtain mid-to-low-round draft pick (which is much better than nothing at all).

Richardson has every reason to put in the work and be ready to play. He could (should) win the backup job over Riley Leonard. If Jones suffers an injury, Richardson would then get a chance to play. With free agency looming for Richardson next March, it could become a golden opportunity to set up a second act.

However it plays out, this year is a reset for Richardson. He’s not the starter. He’s not competing to the be the starter. He needs to focus on working and developing and positioning himself for an opportunity that could come, at any time.

Jones has played a full season only once in his seven-year career. Chances are that Richardson will get a chance, at some point. His best move is to do everything he can to be ready for that chance when it comes, because that chance could change everything.