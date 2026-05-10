Jets sign OL Landon Young

The Jets added a veteran offensive lineman to their 90-man roster after a tryout at their rookie minicamp this weekend.

They announced that they have signed Landon Young on Sunday. They waived wide receiver Mac Delana.

Young was a 2021 sixth-round pick by the Saints and he’s spent the last five seasons in New Orleans. He appeared in 56 games, made 12 starts and saw time at both guard and tackle over the course of that run. Young played in every game last season and made starts at both guard spots.

Dalena spent time on the Seahawks’ practice squad last season and he signed a future contract with the Jets earlier this year.