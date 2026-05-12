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Bills to open new stadium vs. Lions in Week 2

May 12, 2026 08:17 AM
Michael Holley and Mike Florio react to the Bills opening their new stadium in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football.

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