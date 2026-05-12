Tyreek Hill settles with influencer during civil trial

Former Chiefs and Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill has one less legal issue to worry about.

Via the Miami Herald, Hill settled last week a lawsuit filed by a social-media influencer who claimed she suffered a broken leg after Hill shoved her.

Sophie Hall and Hill resolved the case during the civil trial. The settlement came after she testified in court, claiming the broken leg happened when Hill “charged” her during a football drill at his home.

Hill’s lawyer claimed that Hall “assumed any risk” of injury by participating in the drill.

Like many civil settlements, the amount of the payment was not disclosed.

Hill separately is facing a divorce action, in which he has been accused of multiple incidents of domestic violence. Most recently, his estranged wife’s lawyers embarked on an effort to uncover evidence related to past allegations of domestic violence against Hill, including a 2019 investigation over whether he broke his son’s arm.

The NFL has opened an investigation of Hill under the Personal Conduct Policy, as a result of the allegations made in the divorce case.

Hill suffered a serious knee injury during the 2025 NFL season. He was released by the Dolphins in March. Agent Drew Rosenhaus has said Hill intend to play in 2026.