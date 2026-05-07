Tyreek Hill’s estranged wife seeks evidence regarding 2019 incident involving Hill’s son

Free-agent receiver Tyreek Hill’s current status is complicated primarily by his ongoing recovery from a serious knee injury suffered in September 2025. A pending Personal Conduct Policy investigation further clouds his NFL future.

The situation at the heart of the pending matter could cloud it even more.

TMZ reports that Hill’s estranged wife, Keeta, is attempting through the couple’s divorce action to secure evidence of past incidents of alleged domestic violence involving Hill. Among other things, she has targeted the 2019 incident that prompted a league investigation — and that resulted in Hill voluntarily staying away from the Chiefs’ offseason program.

In early 2019, Hill’s three-year-old son suffered a broken arm. The case was initially closed quickly. Later, it was reopened. In June 2019, Hill met with NFL investigators for eight hours.

Hill was not charged in the case, and the NFL did not suspend him. Keeta Hill wants evidence from both the authorities and from the NFL about the 2019 case.

Keeta Hill has made multiple allegations of domestic violence against Hill in the divorce action. The NFL has an open investigation against Hill regarding those claims.