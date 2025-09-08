Tyreek Hill’s estranged wife accuses him of domestic violence

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill faces a potential problem far more serious than his current on-field struggles.

Via TMZ.com, Hill’s estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, has accused him of domestic violence in court filings related to their divorce.

Per the report, she claims that Hill started to become violent with her in early January 2024, two months after they were married. She contends that they were arguing about a post-nuptial agreement — and that he shoved her to the floor, stood over her, and ripped off her necklace. The assault, she contends, caused a cut and a bruise.

She also claims that, two weeks later, he “violently attacked her, throwing her to the floor, twisting her intimate body parts, ripping her hair out and grabbing anything on her person he could get a hold of” at a hotel in Orlando.

She claims that he also “shoved a marijuana cigarette” in her face “and told her to get her suitcase and get out of the house. [Hill] then threw [her] suitcase out the door and threw [her] out the door, locking it behind her.”

She alleges eight total incidents of domestic violence. She claims he spat on her once, and that he became physical with her when she was pregnant.

She calls his conduct “extreme . . . outrageous, beyond all bounds of decency, and is regarded as atrocious and utterly intolerable in a civilized community.”

Hill faces no criminal allegations. However, the claims made by Vaccaro could be enough to spark a Personal Conduct Policy investigation.

Although the league has no subpoena power, she could choose to cooperate in any review the league may conduct.