Matt LaFleur declines to address his future with the Packers

Questions swirled about the future of Packers coach Matt LaFleur in the days preceding the wild-card opener. Before the game, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said the Packers plan to discuss an extension with LaFleur after the season ends.

Then, the season ended in a 30-minute thud. The Packers blew a 21-3 halftime lead to the Bears, falling in Chicago, 31-27.

After the game, LaFleur was asked about his future with the team, given that his contract expires after 2026.

“Yeah, with all due respect to your question,” LaFleur said, “now’s not the time for that. I mean, I’m just hurting for these guys. You know, I can only think about just what just happened, and there will be time for that.”

The topic came up again later in the post-game press conference.

“I’m not gonna get into that right now,” LaFleur said. “Definitely, now’s not the time. I mean, whatever.”

LaFleur made it clear he wants to stay. Asked what being the coach of the Packers means to him, LaFleur said, “It means everything to me. This is the greatest organization in the world, in my opinion.”

He also acknowledged that Saturday night’s loss “is gonna hurt for a really, really long time.” That applies regardless of whatever happens next for him.