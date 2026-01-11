Bears lose LT Ozzy Trapilo to ruptured patellar tendon

The Bears have advanced in the playoffs, but the thrilling come-from-behind win over the Packers game with a price. On both sides of the ball.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards is lost for the balance of the postseason with a broken leg. Also, coach Ben Johnson told reporters that left tackle Ozzy Trapilo will miss the rest of the postseason with a ruptured patellar suffered during the win.

Trapilo was injured on the first play after the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter.

A second-round pick in 2025, Trapilo became the starter at left tackle in Week 11, replacing Theo Benedet. Braxton Jones, who has been out Week 4, has returned to practice from injured reserve. He could be back for the divisional round.

The Bears will host the Rams or the Eagles next weekend.