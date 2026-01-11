 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears lose LT Ozzy Trapilo to ruptured patellar tendon

  
Published January 11, 2026 12:49 AM

The Bears have advanced in the playoffs, but the thrilling come-from-behind win over the Packers game with a price. On both sides of the ball.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards is lost for the balance of the postseason with a broken leg. Also, coach Ben Johnson told reporters that left tackle Ozzy Trapilo will miss the rest of the postseason with a ruptured patellar suffered during the win.

Trapilo was injured on the first play after the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter.

A second-round pick in 2025, Trapilo became the starter at left tackle in Week 11, replacing Theo Benedet. Braxton Jones, who has been out Week 4, has returned to practice from injured reserve. He could be back for the divisional round.

The Bears will host the Rams or the Eagles next weekend.