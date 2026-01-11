Dave Canales: I can’t say enough about the way Bryce Young stepped up and played

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young lost his first playoff start on Saturday, but he impressed head coach Dave Canales.

Asked to describe Young’s performance, Canales said, “Gritty. Just gritty. Tough.”

Canales acknowledged that Young threw a bad interception but said that Young gave the Panthers a chance to win against a good Rams pass rush.

“He made plays, he extended the play, found guys downfield consistently, ran a touchdown in,” Canales said. “I just can’t say enough about the way Bryce stepped up and played in this game.”

When Canales was hired two years ago, the Panthers were coming off a 2-15 season and there were serious questions about whether they had made a mistake by trading up to select Young first overall in the 2023 NFL draft. Saturday’s loss was a disappointment, but the Panthers now think they have the right quarterback in place. And the right head coach in place.