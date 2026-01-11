 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dave Canales: I can’t say enough about the way Bryce Young stepped up and played

  
Published January 11, 2026 05:41 AM

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young lost his first playoff start on Saturday, but he impressed head coach Dave Canales.

Asked to describe Young’s performance, Canales said, “Gritty. Just gritty. Tough.”

Canales acknowledged that Young threw a bad interception but said that Young gave the Panthers a chance to win against a good Rams pass rush.

“He made plays, he extended the play, found guys downfield consistently, ran a touchdown in,” Canales said. “I just can’t say enough about the way Bryce stepped up and played in this game.”

When Canales was hired two years ago, the Panthers were coming off a 2-15 season and there were serious questions about whether they had made a mistake by trading up to select Young first overall in the 2023 NFL draft. Saturday’s loss was a disappointment, but the Panthers now think they have the right quarterback in place. And the right head coach in place.