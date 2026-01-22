 Skip navigation
Bruce Arians is "baffled" by Sean McDermott's firing

  
Published January 21, 2026 11:34 PM

The firing of Bills coach Sean McDermott has provoked plenty of reactions. Former Cardinals and Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians recently gave a frank assessment of the situation.

This one baffles me,” Arians told Pat McAfee, via JoeBucsFan.com. “How [Bills General Manager] Brandon Beane got elevated [to president of football operations] and Sean McDermott got fired, that just blows my mind because they didn’t have any damn players.

“I mean the guy’s one of the best coaches in the league and a great leader of men. He’s taken that team as close as you can get, couldn’t beat [Patrick] Mahomes. [McDermott] didn’t throw any damn interceptions. And the referees screwed him bad and he gets fired. C’mon man. And Brandon Beane gets a fucking raise? I don’t get that one. That one blows my mind.”

Plenty of Bills fans surely feel the same way. And Wednesday’s press conference likely didn’t change many, if any, minds.

But only one person’s vote counts. Owner Terry Pegula decided it was McDermott’s fault. And that Beane not only merits no blame but deserves credit for building the team that McDermott couldn’t get to a Super Bowl.